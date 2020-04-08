Abiteboul: Racing Point RP20 'like a forger expressing his art'

Renault F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul has expressed his dissatisfaction with rival team Racing Point's 2020 challenger, the RP20, claiming that the team are forging from other successful teams.
The RP20 was met with criticism when it hit the track for the first time in pre-season testing last February, with rival teams noticing its striking resemblance to Mercedes' 2019 title winner, the W10.
The RP20 showed impressive pace right from the start of the six-day test in Barcelona, with the team feeling confident with its new car coming into the season. However, Abiteboul is one of many team members that have been critical of their car.
"They've got great photographers, that's for sure," Abiteboul told Canal+. "Also, it's worth noting the sort of honesty they've shown in admitting they copied.
"It's sort of the first time, at least as far as I can remember since I've been in F1, that someone has been really proud of copying. It's like a forger expressing his satisfaction with his work. It's not worth the original work of art or the pride of working on an original piece."
Being dubbed the name 'the pink Mercedes' during its time on circuit over the six-day test, multiple teams have questioned the legality of the RP20 and how the team could have done such an accurate representation of last year's Mercedes W10.
Racing Point technical director Andrew Green has stood firm on the team's new design approach for the RP20, claiming that the team designed the car itself and that other team's comments are down to the frustrations of not doing a good enough job on their own cars.
Abiteboul, however, suspects that there could be more going on behind the scenes, as he questions how the team could have made such a similar replica of the W10 with the information publically available by Racing Point engine suppliers Mercedes.
"The whole question is whether it's possible to do such an accurate job that works so well solely on the basis of public information?" Abiteboul added.
"I won't go any further at this stage, but it is certainly a question we're pondering."
calle.itw
Posts: 8,007
I mean, am I the only one who don't mind this at all? It's not like Merc' wholly gifted them this design, and it's not like other teams didn't do this before them. Also, the base is similar, but RP will now have to develop it further on their own, unlike some.
Also, Abiteboul literally excretes toxic fumes whenever he opens his mouth.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,210
I do not think, this is purely based on photographs. The internal fit and the design of the components that could fit within the chassis could be a gift from Merc, the part-owner of Aston martin ( 5%).
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,231
So long as it's all done with public information. If it's anything more than that it's unacceptable and punishable. By the way, the same goes to the Alpha Tauri/Red Bull and Ferrari/Alfa Romeo situation. As far as I know a team is only allowed to cars. Sharing designs freely would be a de-facto third and fourth car
calle.itw
Posts: 8,007
Of course it isn't, but there is a lot you can do with modelling and trackside data alone. AFAIK, Merc' haven't been involved in the process of making this chassis, so it's a case of same but different in a way what differ from ATH/RBH or Ferrari/Alfa/HAAS. In fact, this could actually be more legal than what Ferrari and HAAS are doing, depending on how they got their data. No docs (confirmed to be) stolen (so far) like Spygate, fewer significant parts inherited than HAAS, just copying a successful design, which is basically the bread and butter of motorsports. The other parts are stuff Merc' already supply them with, and those are meant for a Merc' philosophy car anyway, so they'll naturally fit this better.
Pistonhead
Posts: 340
All good fun - nothing better to talk about right now. I was told imitation was the best form of flattery - and for as long as humans have existed, copying, or herd mentality has existed - my own view is it's sour grapes - they have broken no laws or regs (have they?) and maybe it is because they beat Renault to it !??
calle.itw
Posts: 8,007
AFAIK, Renault couldn't quite do this design as successfully anyway, since they'd have to adapt their whole package (PU and gearbox included) for a low-rake design, and they still run high-rake. It's just sour grapes, really, which is a popular course at Restaraunt au Abiteboullshit.
greatbigdong
Posts: 12
I am assuming it has been done within the laws of F1. Maybe they bought more parts from Merc - like Haas did from Ferrari. Either way, I have no issue with it. Teams spend a fortune on taking photos of other teams setups and then trying to copy or better them. this is no different as far as I am concerned.