Formula 1 CEO Carey writes letter to F1 fans

  • Published on 17 Mar 2020 13:38
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has written an open letter to F1 fans worldwide amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The opening round of the 2020 season in Australia was postponed, as were the following rounds in Bahrain and Vietnam.

There is no clear indication as to when the 2020 season will get underway, however F1 and the FIA has set a target for the end of May.

Pirelli team member tests positive for coronavirus | McLaren confirms team member that contracted coronavirus is 'recovering well'

In his letter, Carey stated that the health and safety of those at the circuit in Melbourne was the priortiy: “We wanted to provide some thoughts and perspectives from last week as we address the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

“First and foremost, our priority is the health and safety of the fans, teams, and organisations of Formula 1, as well as wider society.”

He went on to apologise to the Australian GP visitors who were denied entry to the circuit hours before the start of the first practice session.

“We apologise to those fans affected by the cancellation in Australia, as well as the postponement of the other races to date.

“These decisions are being made by Formula 1, the FIA, and our local promoters in rapidly changing and evolving circumstances, but we believe they are the right and necessary ones. We also want to extend our thoughts to those already affected, including those in the Formula 1 family.

“We recognise everyone wants to know what comes next for Formula 1 in 2020. We cannot provide specific answers today given the fluidity of the situation. However, we plan to get the 2020 Championship season underway as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We are engaging with experts and officials on a daily basis as we evaluate how we go forward in the next few months. We will keep you updated and provide details as soon as possible on Formula1.com. We are grateful for your support and understanding and we wish you and your families all the best.”

  • Sadtomato

    Posts: 47

    Lewis was right!

    • + 0
    • Mar 18 2020 - 10:28

