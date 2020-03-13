user icon
F1 confirms postponement of Bahrain, Vietnam rounds

F1 confirms postponement of Bahrain, Vietnam rounds

  • Published on 13 Mar 2020 13:32
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The very first Vietnamese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, as well as the round in Bahrain.

On Friday morning in Melbourne, officials confirmed that the opening race of the year had been cancelled, casting doubt over the upcoming events in Bahrain and Vietnam.

Bahrain announced that it would host its race behind closed doors, however that possibility became unlikely after a McLaren team member tested positive for COVID-19 in Australia.

A statement read: “Following the announcement of the Australian Grand Prix’s cancellation this week and the ongoing and fluid nature of the COVID-19 situation globally, Formula 1, the FIA and the promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.

“Formula 1 and the FIA continue to work closely with the race promoters in Bahrain and Vietnam and the local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.”

F1 added that it is targetting to start the season at the end of May in Monaco, however the situation could change due to the rise of confirmed cases in Europe.

“The global situation regarding COVID-19 is fluid and very difficult to predict and it's right we take time to assess the situation and make the right decisions,” said F1 CEO Chase Carey.

“We are taking this decision with the FIA and our promoters to ensure the safety of everyone involved in Formula 1 and our fans.

“The Bahrain Grand Prix is an exciting race in our schedule, and we look forward to being back there as soon as we can. We are also looking forward to Vietnam’s inaugural race and bringing the spectacle of F1 to one of the most exciting cities in the world.”

Replies (2)

  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,190

    Every F1 race must be cancelled till a hope for containment arises.

    • + 1
    • Mar 13 2020 - 15:54
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,962

    Another option would be to let the non-exposed teams race, but make the races not count towards the titles. A bit riskier than a full stop, but still very viable. But for now it'd be better with a sharp quarantine (us labrats and healthcarers won't be affected regardless), for a month, and then see how things are. China claim they have things under control now, though it remains to be seen..

    • + 0
    • Mar 14 2020 - 13:29

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

