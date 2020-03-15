user icon
Australian GP organisers looking to reschedule cancelled race

  • Published on 15 Mar 2020 10:34
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Australian Grand Prix CEO Andrew Westacott has hopes that the cancelled F1 season opener in Melbourne could be rescheduled after the weekend was abandoned two hours before the start of Friday's first free practice session.

The race was due to go ahead until it was confirmed that a member of the McLaren team was tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday, leading to a meeting amongst teams and organisers that led to the eventual cancelling of the race.

The McLaren team withdrew its entry from the race upon receiving the confirmation of the member's tests, with a total of 14 other team members currently in a two-week quarantine in Melbourne.

However, Westacott acknowledged that the organisers would not be able to leave structures used for the race in place, due to the use of Albert Park by the public throughout the year.

"I've learned in the world of Formula 1 that you never say never," Westacott said.

"We clearly had been working on the here and now with Chase Carey and the FIA and Formula 1.

"We'll work through matters, but we haven't started to think about future staging or anything like that. It's clearly a normal topic of discussion that will happen in the fullness of time."

Grand Prix cancellation announcement was 'worded deliberately'

When asked if the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix was permanent for this season, Westacott affirmed that the organisers of the event deliberately cancelled the event to ensure that no fans would be waiting around the circuit.

"It's important to say that we used the word cancellation because of the immediacy of the timing of it," Westacott added.

"It was important to make sure the fans who were here in Melbourne, some of the fans who were at the gate, knew that it wasn't a postponement or didn't get the impression it was a postponement for some period of hours or days or something.

"The word cancellation was used deliberately here."

 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

