F1 to address future races in the coming days

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey says the sport will address the upcoming races in the next handful of days following the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

Bahrain is scheduled to take place behind closed doors next weekend, while Vietnam is set to hold its inaugural grand prix in three weeks' time.

However, these events are in major doubt following the decision made in Melbourne. Carey flew in from Vietnam to address the situation on Friday morning.

“I just came in from Vietnam, so we are in discussion with partners on upcoming races,” he said, as quoted by RaceFans.net. “But I think at this point what we really want to do is make sure we deal with the issues here, deal with them properly.

“In the coming days, clearly, we will be addressing the events yet to come. It’s a pretty difficult situation to really predict. Everybody uses the word fluid, it is obviously a fluid situation.

“The situation today is different than it was two days ago, it is different than it was four days ago. So trying to look out and make those sorts of predictions when you know it’s changing this quick, it’s challenging.”

Carey added that he is confident that the sport made the right decisions regarding the grand prix in Australia and expressed his sorrow to the fans.

“I want to add our thoughts with those individuals that have been affected by this. I also want to express our disappointment on behalf of the fans.

“This is the race we always look forward to, great fans here. We’re sorry not to have it, but it’s been a very fluid situation.

“I think we’ve made the right decisions. We worked well with our partners. I think we’re all disappointed to not have it. But these are challenging times and I think we’ve made the decisions we have to make.”