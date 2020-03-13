user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
F1 to address future races in the coming days

F1 to address future races in the coming days

  • Published on 13 Mar 2020 09:29
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey says the sport will address the upcoming races in the next handful of days following the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix.

Bahrain is scheduled to take place behind closed doors next weekend, while Vietnam is set to hold its inaugural grand prix in three weeks' time.

However, these events are in major doubt following the decision made in Melbourne. Carey flew in from Vietnam to address the situation on Friday morning.

MOREMonaco GP 'currently expected' to take place in May | Teams, drivers react to Australian GP cancellation

“I just came in from Vietnam, so we are in discussion with partners on upcoming races,” he said, as quoted by RaceFans.net. “But I think at this point what we really want to do is make sure we deal with the issues here, deal with them properly.

“In the coming days, clearly, we will be addressing the events yet to come. It’s a pretty difficult situation to really predict. Everybody uses the word fluid, it is obviously a fluid situation.

“The situation today is different than it was two days ago, it is different than it was four days ago. So trying to look out and make those sorts of predictions when you know it’s changing this quick, it’s challenging.”

Carey added that he is confident that the sport made the right decisions regarding the grand prix in Australia and expressed his sorrow to the fans.

“I want to add our thoughts with those individuals that have been affected by this. I also want to express our disappointment on behalf of the fans.

“This is the race we always look forward to, great fans here. We’re sorry not to have it, but it’s been a very fluid situation.

“I think we’ve made the right decisions. We worked well with our partners. I think we’re all disappointed to not have it. But these are challenging times and I think we’ve made the decisions we have to make.”

F1 News Chase Carey
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • Nicky666

    Posts: 38

    Verhaal zou zijn dat Marko heeft geroepen dat het F1 seizoen pas in Baku zal beeginnen

    • + 0
    • Mar 13 2020 - 09:35
  • f1ski

    Posts: 591

    Let the teams schedule testing

    • + 0
    • Mar 13 2020 - 17:41

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Chase Carey
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 22 1953 (66)
  • Place of b. Ireland, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar