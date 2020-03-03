FIA continuing to closely monitor coronavirus epidemic

The FIA has assured that it is continuing to closely monitor the current spread of the coronavirus, that has already seen the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix.

The Australian Grand Prix is scheduled to open the 2020 season in under two weeks, with organisers insisting that the event will go ahead as planned.

Vietnam, which will be the third stop on the 2020 F1 calendar, announced on Monday that all visitors from Italy, which includes employees from Ferrari, AlphaTauri and Pirelli, would be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

MotoGP has already had its opening two rounds of the season postponed, while Formula E's round in Sanya was cancelled due to the outbreak.

A statement from the FIA reads: “Following the coronavirus epidemic that broke out at the beginning of the year and, to date, has mainly affected China, the FIA is closely monitoring the evolving situation with relevant authorities and its Member Clubs, under the direction of FIA Medical Commission President, Professor Gérard Saillant.

“The FIA will evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming races and, if necessary, take any action required to help protect the global motor sport community and the wider public.”

The 2020 F1 calendar was set to feature a record-breaking 22 races. With the gap left by China, there will be a break of a month in between the Vietnam and Dutch events.