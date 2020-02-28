user icon
Lundgaard to miss F2 test due to coronavirus quarantine

Lundgaard to miss F2 test due to coronavirus quarantine

  • Published on 28 Feb 2020 13:28
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Christian Lundgaard will miss the Formula 2 tests in Bahrain next week as he will be quarantined in Tenerife.

Lundgaard has been training at a camp on the island in preparation for the season ahead, however there has been an outbreak of the coronavirus at his hotel.

The Dane has been checked and tested by medical staff, who have deemed him fit and bit showing symptoms of the virus.

However, as a precaution, governing authorities have ruled that all guests at the hotel must remain in a two-week quarantine as a means to contain the spread of the virus.

Lundgaard will race for ART in the FIA F2 championship this year, following his Formula 3 campaign last season, in which he picked up one race win.

The 18-year-old, who is part of the Renault Sport Academy, made his F2 debut for Trident at Abu Dhabi in 2019.

The F2 test will take place from March 1st - 3rd at the Bahrain International Circuit. 

