Vettel: 2021 cars will be 'a chunk slower'

Vettel: 2021 cars will be 'a chunk slower'

  • Published on 25 Feb 2020 12:49
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel says the 2021 Formula 1 cars are set to be “a chunk slower” following the introduction of new regulations.

Last year, F1 revealed the new technical regulations, which are also being introduced alongside some major sporting changes, including a $175 million cost cap for all teams.

The current generation of cars have been evolving ever since the high downforce car was introduced in 2017, which dramatically increased the speed of the cars compared to the year before.

The development of the cars has lead to decreased lap times, with nine track records being set in 2019. 

Those records and the others are on course to be beaten this year, as F1 is likely to see the fastest ever cars being produced.

“On paper, they should be the fastest cars,” Vettel said. “It depends on the conditions and so on but we should be faster than last year but we will see.

“I don't know if the tyre choices everywhere are the same or if they are more conservative it will be difficult but if they are more aggressive than for one lap for sure they are faster.”

Although the 2021 cars are set to be slower to drive, Vettel says the loss of speed will be worth it if the racing is more exciting.

“For next year, we look at this year's car and from the simulations, I have heard they will be a chunk slower,” Vettel stated.

“It's never nice to go slower but if the trade is better racing and it's more fun then it's a fair trade. If the racing doesn't get better then obviously it's not nice to get slower.

“Obviously the cars now are fast but I think they are way too heavy. But in terms of downforce, we have a lot of downforce, so we are fast.”

Replies (2)

  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,109

    Could be, but they still have a year to work on them and don't think that just because they are working on 2020 cars that they won't be developing the 2021 car in parallel. Who knows, they may even be able to figure out a way to make them faster. What Vet is doing is setting expectations low so the can be exceeded. Common business practice. Even with the cost caps, that means they are pushing extra hard this year to develop the 2021 cars while they have the extra budget this year.

    • + 0
    • Feb 26 2020 - 07:17
  • Dert38

    Posts: 169

    mr vettel can be be 'a chunk slower' in 2021 too...

    • + 0
    • Feb 27 2020 - 09:20

