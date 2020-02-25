Vettel: 2021 cars will be 'a chunk slower'

Sebastian Vettel says the 2021 Formula 1 cars are set to be “a chunk slower” following the introduction of new regulations.

Last year, F1 revealed the new technical regulations, which are also being introduced alongside some major sporting changes, including a $175 million cost cap for all teams.

The current generation of cars have been evolving ever since the high downforce car was introduced in 2017, which dramatically increased the speed of the cars compared to the year before.

The development of the cars has lead to decreased lap times, with nine track records being set in 2019.

MORE: 2021 cars 'won't be great to drive' - Green | 2021 regulations 'dwarf' previous changes - Mercedes

Those records and the others are on course to be beaten this year, as F1 is likely to see the fastest ever cars being produced.

“On paper, they should be the fastest cars,” Vettel said. “It depends on the conditions and so on but we should be faster than last year but we will see.

“I don't know if the tyre choices everywhere are the same or if they are more conservative it will be difficult but if they are more aggressive than for one lap for sure they are faster.”

Although the 2021 cars are set to be slower to drive, Vettel says the loss of speed will be worth it if the racing is more exciting.

“For next year, we look at this year's car and from the simulations, I have heard they will be a chunk slower,” Vettel stated.

“It's never nice to go slower but if the trade is better racing and it's more fun then it's a fair trade. If the racing doesn't get better then obviously it's not nice to get slower.

“Obviously the cars now are fast but I think they are way too heavy. But in terms of downforce, we have a lot of downforce, so we are fast.”