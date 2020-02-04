2021 cars 'won't be great to drive' - Green

Racing Point technical director Andrew Green doesn't believe the 2021 cars will be "great to drive" due to their increased weight.

New technical regulations will be introduced in 2021 that aim to allow for closer racing on the track, as well as diminishing the gap that currently exists between the top and midfield teams.

The minimum weight of the cars for 2020 will be 735 kilograms, a two kg increase compared to 2019. However, in 2021, the cars will be required to meet a minimum weight of 768 kg, which has been met with disapproval from drivers.

Green believes that the cars will be even heavier than the weight that has been set out in the regulations.

"We will clearly miss the weight limit. I don't think it will be a great car to drive," Green told Auto Motor und Sport. "I wanted something new, something exciting.

"We have to get a whole new generation excited about our sport. Otherwise it won't be around for long. But I don't see anyone getting excited."

New 18-inch tyres will be included in the sport in 2021, which are being introduced alongside a re-profiled front and rear wing, as well as how the air travels through the car.

Green sees potential for teams to exploit the regulations and produce something unique which will provide it with an on-track advantage - akin to Brawn GP's double diffuser in 2009.

"I think the regulations are pretty fragile. There are areas that can be exploited," Green stated. "I would even bet that we see something similar to the double diffuser."