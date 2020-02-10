Mercedes launches 2020 W11 livery

Mercedes has officially launched the livery that it will run with for the 2020 Formula 1 season, its 11th season since returning as a works team.
The livery was launched at a Mercedes event, where it was announced that it has entered a multi-year partnership deal with Ineos, a multinational chemicals company.
The design for the upcoming season keeps with the silver theme that Mercedes has used since 2010, with the most prominent change being the red colour over the airbox.
"We love it," said Mercedes team prinicpal Toto Wolff. "It shows the strength of the brand and the appeal of Formula 1, attracting Ineos. Jim [Ratcliffe, Ineos CEO] and his partners in F1 is a great moment for the team and a very good moment for F1 overall."
The livery was launched on Mercedes' 2019 car at the Royal Automobile Club in London.
Mercedes has teased the livery over the last number of days through a handful of posts on social media.
The Silver Arrows enters the year chasing a seventh consecutive constructors' and drivers' championship, having taken the spoils in each season of the turbo-hybrid era so far.
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will form its line-up for the fourth consecutive season, with both men entering the year out of contract at the end of 2020.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (4)Login to reply
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,794
what was expected to be honest
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
I dunno, I was incredibly surprised. For them to go with petrol and silver with a darker party closer to the rear... Unthinkable!
I do however like the stars.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
Disappointing. But at least is not worse than last year's like Haas. I actually really like the bit of red on the Mercedes. Reminds me a bit of Niki Lauda's commemorative car in Monaco last year.
xoya
Posts: 527
I don't know why Ferrari, RedBull and Mercedes even bother with livery launch.