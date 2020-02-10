user icon
Mercedes launches 2020 W11 livery

Mercedes launches 2020 W11 livery

  • Published on 10 Feb 2020 12:52
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes has officially launched the livery that it will run with for the 2020 Formula 1 season, its 11th season since returning as a works team.

The livery was launched at a Mercedes event, where it was announced that it has entered a multi-year partnership deal with Ineos, a multinational chemicals company.

The design for the upcoming season keeps with the silver theme that Mercedes has used since 2010, with the most prominent change being the red colour over the airbox.

"We love it," said Mercedes team prinicpal Toto Wolff. "It shows the strength of the brand and the appeal of Formula 1, attracting Ineos. Jim [Ratcliffe, Ineos CEO] and his partners in F1 is a great moment for the team and a very good moment for F1 overall."

The livery was launched on Mercedes' 2019 car at the Royal Automobile Club in London.

Mercedes has teased the livery over the last number of days through a handful of posts on social media

The Silver Arrows enters the year chasing a seventh consecutive constructors' and drivers' championship, having taken the spoils in each season of the turbo-hybrid era so far. 

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will form its line-up for the fourth consecutive season, with both men entering the year out of contract at the end of 2020.

Replies (4)

  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,794

    what was expected to be honest

    • + 0
    • Feb 10 2020 - 18:05
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      I dunno, I was incredibly surprised. For them to go with petrol and silver with a darker party closer to the rear... Unthinkable!

      I do however like the stars.

      • + 0
      • Feb 10 2020 - 18:10
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,197

      Disappointing. But at least is not worse than last year's like Haas. I actually really like the bit of red on the Mercedes. Reminds me a bit of Niki Lauda's commemorative car in Monaco last year.

      • + 0
      • Feb 10 2020 - 20:49
  • xoya

    Posts: 527

    I don't know why Ferrari, RedBull and Mercedes even bother with livery launch.

    • + 0
    • Feb 10 2020 - 23:01

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar