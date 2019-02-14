user icon
F1Teams 2019 - Charouz Racing

CZ Charouz Racing

  • Team name Charouz Racing
  • Base - Czech Republic
  • Founding date Jan 1 1985
  • Fastest race laps -

Latest news

  • Drugovich signs with Carlin Buzz Racing
    F3: Drugovich signs with Carlin Buzz Racing

    Carlin Buzz Racing has announced a second driver to its 2019 Formula 3 line-up, as Felipe Drugovich joins for the upcoming season. Drugovich won the European Formula ...

    14 Feb 2019 18:13
  • Prema's line-up completed as Shwartzman signs
    F3: Prema's line-up completed as Shwartzman signs

    Prema's line-up for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season has been completed following the signing of Russian Robert Shwartzman. The 19-year-old joins Marcus Armstrong and Jeha...

    05 Feb 2019 14:52
  • Pulcini secures 2019 deal with Hitech GP
    F3: Pulcini secures 2019 deal with Hitech GP

    GP3 race winner Leonardo Pulcini will compete in the FIA Formula 3 championship this season with Hitech GP. The Italian spent the 2018 campaign with Campos in the GP3 Series, wh...

    04 Feb 2019 16:10
  • Peroni joins Campos for 2019 campaign
    F3: Peroni joins Campos for 2019 campaign

    Campos has confirmed that Alex Peroni has joined it for the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season. The Australian born racer is the second driver Campos has announced, having previously con...

    01 Feb 2019 15:52
  • Fewtrell joins fellow Renault junior Lundgaard at ART
    F3: Fewtrell joins fellow Renault junior Lundgaard at ART

    ART Grand Prix is the first team to confirm its full line-up for the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship, as Max Fewtrell will join David Beckmann and fellow Renault junior Chr...

    24 Jan 2019 17:18
  • Renault junior Lundgaard signs with ART
    F3: Renault junior Lundgaard signs with ART

    Renault F1 junior driver Christian Lundgaard will compete in the inaugural FIA Formula 3 championship this year after penning a deal with ART.  The 17-year-old Dane w...

    23 Jan 2019 12:27
  • Deletraz secures 2019 Carlin seat
    F2: Deletraz secures 2019 Carlin seat

    Louis Deletraz will link up with Carlin for the 2019 Formula 2 season, departing from the Charouz Racing System squad. The campaign will mark the Swiss' third season in...

    08 Jan 2019 13:40
  • Sauber launches its own junior team
    Sauber launches its own junior team

    Sauber has formed a partnership with Charouz Racing and has launched the Sauber Junior Team, which will compete in the FIA Formula 2, FIA Formula 3, ADAC Formel 4 Championship a...

    14 Nov 2018 16:22
  • New Formula 2 cars shakedown at Magny-Cours
    F2: New Formula 2 cars shakedown at Magny-Cours

    The new Formula 2 cars have hit the track today for the first test. Snowy conditions awaited the teams at Magny Cours, which tested the new 3.4 litre turbocharged V6 e...

    14 Feb 2018 15:16

History Charouz Racing

