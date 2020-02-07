Hamilton opens up on intricate relationship with father Anthony

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on social media about his connection with his father Anthony, admitting that the two have not had "the easiest of relationships".

When Hamilton joined Formula 1 in 2007, he was managed by his father until 2010, with the two falling out of touch for some time.

However, the six-time world champion says the two have been working to repair their relationship, having bonded over the winter break.

MORE: Wolff: Hamilton negotiations only starting in February | Alonso: No one trying to exploit Hamilton's weak points

Taking to social media, Hamilton said: "Our journey hasn’t been an easy one, we’ve faced so many obstacles as individuals but also as a family. My dad and I haven’t had the easiest of relationships."

Hamilton has often cited his father and commended his efforts of ensuring his son had a career in motorsport, as he worked multiple jobs to fund his early races.

"He worked so hard to create an opportunity for us as a family and because of him I am where I am today," Hamilton continued.

"In the search for success, with all the pressure it put on us all, we were so immersed in the drive to succeed that we that we lost sight of what was most important, our relationship.

"Over time, we lost that father son bond and it has been something we have both wanted back for so long. The past couple years we’ve been growing closer and this winter break I asked my dad to come visit me so we could spend some time together, just us.

"We hadn’t done this before so to finally get to spend quality time with him has brought me so much happiness. I just wanted to share this with you.

"Family is the most important thing in the world. You can’t chose your family but you can make it work with them no matter your differences, they are the ones that will be there when you have nothing. Sending everyone positivity and love."

Mercedes will unveil its 2020 car on February 14th, which could be the machine that delivers Hamilton his seventh world championship - a feat that would tie him with Michael Schumacher for the most titles in F1 history.