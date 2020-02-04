Juan Pablo Montoya's son Sebastian joins F4 for single-seater debut

Sebastian Montoya will make his single-seater debut in 2020 after securing a seat on the Italian Formula 4 grid with Prema Powerteam.

Sebastian, the son of former F1 driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya, will also take part in select rounds of the ADAC Formula 4 championship.

Montoya began his karting career at the age of 8 in the United States, competing in a number of classes since 2013.

“I am very excited to start racing cars and to have the opportunity to race F4 in 2020 with such a great team," he said.

"Prema is a top team and has all the equipment and people to help me learn and grow as a driver. The competition will be tough but it is better because it will make me challenge myself on and off track.”

Prema states that in his initial test runs, Montoya has "quickly adapted to the car" and impressed the team with his abilities.

Prema team principal Angelo Rosin added: “We are delighted to welcome Sebastian to the team. He is a great addition to our line-up and is already experiencing a positive transition to single-seaters.

"For him, this will be a learning year but by what we have seen so far, he can quickly become a leading contender. We cannot wait to get the season started. It will be exciting to work with so many talented young drivers.”