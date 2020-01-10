user icon
F1 confirms race start times for 2020 world championship rounds

Formula 1 has announced the start times for all of the sessions throughout the 2020 season, which kicks off in March at Albert Park, Melbourne.

Two new events have been added to the roster this year, with Vietnam hosting its first ever championship round as the second event of the year.

The race will get underway at 14:10 local time on Sunday, April 5th, which means an early start for European viewers (7:10 GMT, 8:10 CET).

The Dutch Grand Prix returns after a 35-year absence from the F1 calendar and takes place two rounds after Vietnam.

The race at Zandvoort will start at 15:10 local time (14:10 GMT). The British Grand Prix will start one hour later than in 2019, while the round in the US will start an hour later.


2020 F1 session start times
 

GRAND PRIX
 		 FP1/FP2/FP3
 		 QUALIFYING
 		 RACE
 
Australia 12:00/16:00/14:00
 		 17:00
 		 16:10
 
Bahrain 14:00/18:00/15:00
 		 18:00
 		 18:10
 
Vietnam 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 14:10
 
China 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 14:10
 
Netherlands 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 15:10
 
Spain 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 15:10
 
Monaco* 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 15:10
 
Azerbaijan 13:00/17:00/14:00
 		 17:00
 		 16:10
 
Canada 11:00/15:00/11:00
 		 14:00
 		 14:10
 
France 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 15:10
 
Austria 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 15:10
 
Great Britain 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 15:10
 
Hungary 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 15:10
 
Belgium 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 15:10
 
Italy 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 15:10
 
Singapore 16:30/2030/18:00
 		 21:00
 		 20:10
 
Russia 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 14:10
 
Japan** TBA
 		 TBA
 		 TBA
 
United States 11:00/15:00/13:00
 		 16:00
 		 14:10
 
Mexico 11:00/15:00/10:00
 		 13:00
 		 13:10
 
Brazil 11:00/15:00/12:00
 		 15:00
 		 14:10
 
Abu Dhabi 13:00/17:00/14:00
 		 17:00
 		 17:10
 


*FP1 and FP2 are held on Thursday in Monaco.
**Times for Japan will be confirmed in the next few weeks

Replies (1)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,716

    This page will be mighty useful.

    • Jan 10 2020 - 19:05

