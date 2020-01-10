F1 confirms race start times for 2020 world championship rounds

Formula 1 has announced the start times for all of the sessions throughout the 2020 season, which kicks off in March at Albert Park, Melbourne.
Two new events have been added to the roster this year, with Vietnam hosting its first ever championship round as the second event of the year.
The race will get underway at 14:10 local time on Sunday, April 5th, which means an early start for European viewers (7:10 GMT, 8:10 CET).
The Dutch Grand Prix returns after a 35-year absence from the F1 calendar and takes place two rounds after Vietnam.
The race at Zandvoort will start at 15:10 local time (14:10 GMT). The British Grand Prix will start one hour later than in 2019, while the round in the US will start an hour later.
2020 F1 session start times
|GRAND PRIX
|FP1/FP2/FP3
|QUALIFYING
|RACE
|Australia
|12:00/16:00/14:00
|17:00
|16:10
|Bahrain
|14:00/18:00/15:00
|18:00
|18:10
|Vietnam
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|14:10
|China
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|14:10
|Netherlands
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|15:10
|Spain
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|15:10
|Monaco*
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|15:10
|Azerbaijan
|13:00/17:00/14:00
|17:00
|16:10
|Canada
|11:00/15:00/11:00
|14:00
|14:10
|France
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|15:10
|Austria
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|15:10
|Great Britain
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|15:10
|Hungary
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|15:10
|Belgium
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|15:10
|Italy
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|15:10
|Singapore
|16:30/2030/18:00
|21:00
|20:10
|Russia
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|14:10
|Japan**
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|United States
|11:00/15:00/13:00
|16:00
|14:10
|Mexico
|11:00/15:00/10:00
|13:00
|13:10
|Brazil
|11:00/15:00/12:00
|15:00
|14:10
|Abu Dhabi
|13:00/17:00/14:00
|17:00
|17:10
*FP1 and FP2 are held on Thursday in Monaco.
**Times for Japan will be confirmed in the next few weeks
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:00 - 15:30
14:00 - 15:00
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
14:00 - 15:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:00 - 15:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:10 - 16:10
Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing
