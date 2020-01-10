F1 confirms race start times for 2020 world championship rounds

Formula 1 has announced the start times for all of the sessions throughout the 2020 season, which kicks off in March at Albert Park, Melbourne.

Two new events have been added to the roster this year, with Vietnam hosting its first ever championship round as the second event of the year.

The race will get underway at 14:10 local time on Sunday, April 5th, which means an early start for European viewers (7:10 GMT, 8:10 CET).

The Dutch Grand Prix returns after a 35-year absence from the F1 calendar and takes place two rounds after Vietnam.

The race at Zandvoort will start at 15:10 local time (14:10 GMT). The British Grand Prix will start one hour later than in 2019, while the round in the US will start an hour later.



2020 F1 session start times



GRAND PRIX

FP1/FP2/FP3

QUALIFYING

RACE

Australia 12:00/16:00/14:00

17:00

16:10

Bahrain 14:00/18:00/15:00

18:00

18:10

Vietnam 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

14:10

China 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

14:10

Netherlands 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

15:10

Spain 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

15:10

Monaco* 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

15:10

Azerbaijan 13:00/17:00/14:00

17:00

16:10

Canada 11:00/15:00/11:00

14:00

14:10

France 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

15:10

Austria 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

15:10

Great Britain 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

15:10

Hungary 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

15:10

Belgium 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

15:10

Italy 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

15:10

Singapore 16:30/2030/18:00

21:00

20:10

Russia 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

14:10

Japan** TBA

TBA

TBA

United States 11:00/15:00/13:00

16:00

14:10

Mexico 11:00/15:00/10:00

13:00

13:10

Brazil 11:00/15:00/12:00

15:00

14:10

Abu Dhabi 13:00/17:00/14:00

17:00

17:10





*FP1 and FP2 are held on Thursday in Monaco.

**Times for Japan will be confirmed in the next few weeks