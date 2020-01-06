Binotto: Vettel and Leclerc called each other after Brazil crash

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has revealed that Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc called each other after their clash at the Brazilian Grand Prix last year.

In the closing stages of the race, the pair collided on the run between Turns 3 and 4, resulting in race-ending damage for both drivers.

It marked the first time that the two had come together with damaging effects since they became teammates at the start of the 2019 season.

Despite the disappointment of the incident, Binotto has stated that the duo reached out to each other following the race before joining Binotto in a group call to settle the matter.

"I am really happy with how the team spirit has grown," Binotto said in an interview with The Official Ferrari Magazine. "We are very united, compact, including the drivers, despite what some people insinuate.

"An example? On the Tuesday following the incident they were involved in at the Brazil Grand Prix, my phone rang and on the display, I saw the names of Seb and Charles, together.

"They'd been in touch with each other, they'd cleared things up, and they called me together for a three-way call. It wasn't just a gesture, and it really showed an impressive united spirit.

"And anyway, regarding Brazil, it's better that such an episode happens now, it will help us to understand each other better for next year.”

Binotto: Now I'm spending and saving rather than solely the former

2019 was Binotto's first year as Ferrari's team principal, as he previously worked as its technical director under Maurizio Arrivabene.

Binotto says his new role means he has to focus on saving money rather than just saving it.

"I wouldn't say so, considering that ninety per cent of the Gestione Sportiva is made up of technicians," Binotto said when asked if management has become more human and less technical.

"Now my new role covers also the other ten per cent: communications, marketing, sponsorship, legal. Just as there have been other areas added, in which perhaps I'm less qualified.

"You could say that, whereas before, as technical director, I was used to just spending, now as team principal I have to think about making savings or even creating earnings.”