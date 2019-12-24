user icon
Binotto: Ferrari is 'getting used' to Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

  • Published on 24 Dec 2019 09:54
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto believes that the team are now starting to get used to having both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc battling on track.

It seemed at the start of the season that the team were leaning towards four-time champion Vettel as team orders were used in his favour in the opening three rounds of the season.

However, with Leclerc's refusal to become number two in the team, it soon became apparent that Ferrari had an inside rivalry within its drivers.

"Believe me, at the beginning of the year we had some meetings that were difficult to manage," Binotto explained. "But towards the end of the season, I found myself more and more comfortable, which meant we were getting used to it as a team.

"It was certainly not an easy exercise and everyone can do better. But I believe that this is the way to optimise the results."

Leclerc managed a total of seven pole positions and two wins as opposed to Vettel's single pole and win throughout the season as Leclerc used his first full season with the Ferrari team to show his true speed and talent.

'There will be no number 1 in Australia' - Binotto

However, the rivalry came to a head at the Brazilian Grand Prix in November, when the pair made contact as Vettel tried to overtake Leclerc and both Ferrari cars were forced to retire from the Grand Prix.

Being already out of contention for both championships at the time of the accident, Binotto felt it was the right time for such an accident to happen, meaning that the air could be cleared within the team in time for the new season.

Binotto explained after the accident that he felt that it was part of the learning process of having two competitive drivers within the team, and assured at there will be no favouritism next time around when the 2020 season begins in Melbourne.

"When we go to Australia, there will be no number 1," Binotto said. "We'll be stronger next year. Before each race, we sit down with our drivers and discuss all the possible scenarios."

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    Merry Christmas, everyone!

    • + 0
    • Dec 24 2019 - 11:21

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,367
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

show sidebar