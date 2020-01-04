Brown hopes McLaren can continue to 'incrementally improve' in 2020

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has spoken out about moving forward with the team this season, explaining that the sole goal of the team is to keep improving.

In a recent interview with the McLaren website, Brown acknowledged the fact that there is barely any regulation changes coming into the new season, a factor which in turn should help the team improve.

Brown stated how the team managed to improve its on-track performance by almost a second throughout the course of the 2019 season but understood it would be a harder fear the closer the team got to the sharp end of the grid.

In 2019, McLaren managed it's best championship finish in the V6 Turbo Hybrid era with fourth position, while driver Carlos Sainz became the first driver in the era not from Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull to finish as high as sixth position.

"The rules don’t change a lot, so our goal has to be to continue to incrementally improve," Brown said. "Keep our head down. We’ve still got a lot to work on.

"We started last season more than 1.5 seconds off pole in and towards the end of the year, it was as low as eight-tenths. That’s still a big gap we need to close."

'2021 will be exciting for everybody who follows F1'

With such new rules and regulations being introduced as part of the major overhaul of Formula 1 in 2021, Brown admitted that he is very excited about the changes that are coming.

Brown said that he is also hopeful that new regulations such as the budget cap of €175 million for each team will help benefit the sport, even if it takes a couple of years to make any sort of impact.

"Come 2021, it’s going to be the biggest reset in the recent history of Formula 1, and I think that’s going to be exciting," Brown added.

"Not only for us, I think it’s going to be exciting for everyone who follows the sport. Again, with the budget cap coming in, that will help, but that’s not really going to settle in until 2022 and 2023. "

"So, while we’re on a forward progress up the field, it’s going to get harder the nearer we get to the front."