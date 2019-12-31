user icon
Hamilton: I was very immature at 19 years old

  • Published on 31 Dec 2019 08:44
  • comments 4
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton believes he was "very immature" during his late teens, a time when he was knocking on the door of Formula 1. 

The Briton made his F1 debut in 2007 with McLaren, riding on the back of consecutive title success in the Formula 3 Euro Series and the GP2 Series. 

However, in the mid-2000s, Hamilton believes that he had a very immature attitude towards working as part of a team, which is something he believes he has come to rectify.

In 2019, the 34-year-old clinched his sixth F1 world title to place himself in a clear second place on the all-time championship tally list behind Michael Schumacher. 

Hamilton enjoyed an impressive 2019 campaign in which he took 11 race wins, but doesn't believe that he did things much differently to 2018. 

"I don't think it's different," Hamilton said when asked what the difference was between 2018 and 2019. "My memory might have got worse over time and generally, most often, I'm confused with the now. 

"If I go and watch the races, I'll remember exactly what happened in the race, but again I never really get to do that. 

"The 19-year-old me was very immature and generally lacked a lot of knowledge of the ways of the world, and what it means to be a great team player. 

"I had limited knowledge of that, so naturally, if I knew what I knew now as I knew then, I would have been pretty awesome back when I was 19 years old. 

"I've grown a huge amount in that time, which is natural. I'm pretty sure that's the same for everyone."

Hamilton will enter the 2020 season on the last year of his Mercedes contract, having signed an extension during 2018.

Replies (4)

  • xoya

    Posts: 505

    Well, who is mature when 19 years old?

    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      As someone who, through work, frequently interact with people born after 2000, I'd say a surprising amount.

    • xoya

      Posts: 505

      There are people who reason very well and are above average, but truly mature? I am sceptical.
      To be fair, I am an IT engineer, so I am not the best judge of character. :)

    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,106

      Lewis was average in terms of maturity off track. Still is. On track he's always been beyond his years. All the drama about him is because of his antics off track. Had it been a more low profile driver the drama wouldn't have been as significant. That being said, his brand wouldnt be a fraction of what it is without all the drama

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

