user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Vettel admits experiment with vegan diet

Vettel admits experiment with vegan diet

  • Published on 16 Dec 2019 11:47
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel has confirmed that he experimented with a vegan diet for six weeks as an exercise to change up his eating routine.

Vettel's colleague Lewis Hamilton has received publicity in recent years over his vegan diet, which he adopted a handful of years ago.

MOREHamilton urges people to 'go vegan' to 'save our planet'

With the topic being widely discussed in the F1 paddock throughout the 2019 season, Vettel confirmed that he trialled a vegan lifestyle in 2018, stating that he learned information from it.

"The experiment lasted around six weeks and I learned a lot from it," Vettel told Blick. "It is up to you how and what you eat. There is no proper diet because everyone is different - everyone reacts differently. 

"What I don't like is the quick judgements, where everything is right or everything is wrong. But what has changed for me is that I now eat less meat and pay more attention to the quality of the products, which is quite easy in Switzerland. I also have more vegetables on my plate now."

No problems with meeting Greta Thunberg

F1 recently announced its plans to become a carbon-neutral sport before 2030, as it aims to provide a worldwide example.

Climate change activism has been in the spotlight in recent years, with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg being named as Time's magazine Person of the Year in 2019.

Speaking about the 16-year-old, Vettel says that he would have no problem meeting and eating with her, despite understanding that his job goes against her beliefs.

"I would have no problem eating out with her," Vettel said. "I don't know if she would want to sit at a table with me, as I am probably not a role model. But I think it's great that the youth is committed."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 209

    It seems Seb needs to work as hard as NIco, against Lewis back in 2016, to achieve his maximum skills to beat Charles.

    • + 0
    • Dec 16 2019 - 13:03
  • f1dave

    Posts: 712

    Going by results he should be eating as much meat as he can find.

    • + 0
    • Dec 16 2019 - 15:29
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,675

      That sentence almost sounds a bit homoerotic. :)

      • + 0
      • Dec 16 2019 - 21:06
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    As long as he is consuming all 6 building blocks of nutritious food, he can do what ever the hell want. All it matters is the final result, which has been hitting new lows since last 2 seasons.

    • + 1
    • Dec 16 2019 - 18:52

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,367
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar