Hamilton urges people to 'go vegan' to 'save our planet'

  • Published on 16 Oct 2019 12:50
  • comments 7
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Lewis Hamilton has written on social media that he feels 'like giving up everything' and urged people to look at the positives of switching to a vegan lifestyle.

Hamilton used his Instagram Story to explain how he believes that 'education is key' and that it took him '32 years to understand the impact' that he was having on the world.

Hamilton has often used his social media to raise awareness for various environmental issues since he switched to a fully plant-based diet a few years ago.

At the most recent race in Japan, the Brit shared clips of dolphin hunters and warned his followers not to watch dolphin shows when travelling.

Hamilton wrote: "Go vegan, it is the only way to truly save our planet today."

"Honestly, I feel like giving up on everything. Shut down completely. Why bother when the world is such a mess and people don't seem to care.

"I'm going to take a moment away to gather my thoughts, Thank you to those of you who do give a damn about the world. I'm sad right now with the thought of where this world is going.

"Extinction of our race is becoming more and more likely as we over use our resources."

These comments have received praise on social media at the time when the 'Extinction Rebellion' group are staging major protests throughout London to raise awareness for similar issues.

  • edmond.horsten

    Posts: 10

    The way the planet will be saved is through science not through me eating kale. Anyway he should focus on driving because he is a racing driver. If he wants to be an activist then fine but when I watch formula one I want to see a good race not a lecture on carbon emissions.

    • + 0
    • Oct 16 2019 - 13:04
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 16

    Lewis Hamilton is a great personality in all aspects.

    • + 0
    • Oct 16 2019 - 13:06
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,404

    If he is a great personality, then I am god's secondborn son. He does have character, mind.

    • + 0
    • Oct 16 2019 - 14:45
  • 2GRX7

    Posts: 73

    Glad he's using his platform for good! He has a mind and he's using it, and if you don't like it, it's your prerogative, but "fans" don't have the right to dictate what they can and cannot say.

    This garbage happened to the NFL and for some strange reason, the fans acted as if they "owned" those players. Fans are not the authorities. For the world readers of this site, that is the internal struggle the U.S. is having now- it's a cultural fight and it ain't ending anytime soon.

    It's nice to see the 5X's CHAMP's multi-tasking capability on display. Fashion icon, respected musical artist, activist, and potential 6 time world champ. He's got a right to say whatever he feels. You don't like it, don't listen!

    • + 0
    • Oct 16 2019 - 15:54
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,049

    Working a lot harder and probably spending a lot more time and money to achieve the same level of nutrition? Plant more trees or drive less fossil fueled cars Lewis!

    • + 0
    • Oct 16 2019 - 15:59
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,739

    Pretty hypocritical of a guy who flies in private jets, races in cars

    • + 0
    • Oct 16 2019 - 16:08
    • essaouira311

      Posts: 16

      OK. Next time he'll sail a boat and ride a camel to get from Brazil to Abu Dhabi....

      • + 0
      • Oct 16 2019 - 17:08
