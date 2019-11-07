user icon
icon

link-icon
Vettel denies he envies Hamilton's F1 success

Vettel denies he envies Hamilton's F1 success

  • Published on 07 Nov 2019 13:20
  • comments 3
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel denies that he has feelings of envy towards Lewis Hamilton amid the success the latter has enjoyed in recent years.

Last time out at the US Grand Prix, Hamilton picked up his sixth world drivers' championship, moving into a clear second in the all-time list of world titles. 

Vettel won four consecutive drivers' championship before the start of the hybrid era in 2014, with Hamilton winning five out of the last six titles. 

MORELeclerc's qualifying performances must be appreciated - Vettel | Binotto hits back at Ferrari allegations

Vettel, who joined Ferrari in 2015, challenged Hamilton for the top spot in 2017 and 2018, but saw his chances slip away in the second half of both seasons.

While the German admits that there is jealousy within his emotions, he denies that he is envious of Hamilton.

"I wouldn't say there's envy, I appreciate his performances and success a lot," Vettel affirmed. "You have to, it's obvious. If not, then it wouldn't be me. 

"In my world and values, it would be wrong. I think he deserves it. Together with his team, he's done a great job. Obviously, in a way you could say that I'm jealous, because we want to be there and we are not.

"But it's not that I envy him. It's the name of the game. If you look at sports, there is one guy finishing first, one guy finishing second, third and so on.

"It's the nature of the sport. He's occupied that space so it means for whoever else there is only second, third, fourth place left. That's how it is."

Vettel has taken two race victories this year, and currently sits in fifth place in the championship - behind teammate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Should he end the season in fifth place, it would match his second-worst championship finish in a season which he competed for the full campaign. 

MOREVerstappen on Ferrari's US pace: 'That's what you get when you stop cheating' | Vettel mystified by suspension failure

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,030

    While I've been critical of Seb in many ocassions because of on-track behavior, it has to be said he's shown great sportsmanship to Lewis off-track. Suggestions that he's full of envy are silly. Silly because, obviously every driver wishes they were winning, and silly because in practice Seb has always been incredibly respectful and noble about his defeats to Lewis. Even when there has been hard racing

    • + 0
    • Nov 7 2019 - 14:19
  • ashavin301

    Posts: 16

    You guys really does ask a bunch of crap!! Why put him on the spot??
    Anyways, Merc.. and hamilton's run won't last forever so enjoy it as it will soon end.

    • + 0
    • Nov 7 2019 - 14:35
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 30

    Such a disgusting artile. And the writers (Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh) must be full of complexes. Pathetic...

    • + 0
    • Nov 7 2019 - 15:06

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,357
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 100
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar