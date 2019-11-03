user icon
Verstappen on Ferrari's US pace: 'That's what you get when you stop cheating'

  • Published on 03 Nov 2019 23:37
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen wasn't surprised that Ferrari lacked race pace in Austin, stating that it is "what happens" when the team stops cheating. 

After the return following the summer break, Ferrari took six consecutive pole positions and three race wins, while holding an advantage in straight-line speed throughout the entire season.

On the build to up to the US Grand Prix weekend, a technical directive was issued to all the teams after Red Bull brought a question to the FIA regarding a potential fuel system solution, which was deemed to be not legal.

Sebastian Vettel dropped out early with a broken rear suspension in the US, while Charles Leclerc was unable to keep up with the pace of the front runners throughout the race and finished fourth.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport about Ferrari's pace in Austin, Verstappen said: "That's what you get when you have to stop cheating. This has been looked at very carefully, so of course we have to keep an eye on that.

Verstappen revealed after the race that he had reasonable damage to his floor. "When I looked after the race, there was a lot of damage to the rear wheel.

"That's a very sensitive part of course, so I can understand why we had so much oversteer. Too bad you don't know that until after the race, but during the race I was able to keep up with the Mercedes. They only walked away with two, three tenths of a second every lap."

Verstappen crossed the line in third place, bagging his seventh podium of the 2019 season. 

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 534

    Max should be more careful with his words. I think if they are cheating Ferrari is just copying something they feel Mercedes is doing. Mercedes has more power than Ferrari. Ferrari has not got the grip. I think also Ferrari has spent their engines and now they have to dial it back.

    • + 0
    • Nov 3 2019 - 23:44
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,021

    Damn Max, so savage. That being said, something definitely changed. Something significant.

    • + 0
    • Nov 4 2019 - 00:02
  • ianf1

    Posts: 183

    Whether he's right or wrong, Max's comment made me laugh.

    • + 0
    • Nov 4 2019 - 00:11

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

