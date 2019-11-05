Pirelli confirms drivers' tyre choices for Brazilian GP

Pirelli has announced the drivers' tyre choices for the Brazilian Grand Prix in just under two weeks' time.

The Italian manufacturer has opted to bring the C1, C2 and C3 compounds to the weekend - the hardest allocation in its pool.

The C3 tyre, which acts as the soft compound has proven to be a popular choice. Half of the field will have 10 sets of the compound, including both Ferrari and Red Bull drivers.

Mercedes has decided to bring two sets less than their top three rivals, but has more of the C2 compound to play with.

Take a look at the full table below.

