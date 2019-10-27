user icon
Verstappen stripped of pole position after stewards' investigation

Verstappen stripped of pole position after stewards' investigation

  Published on 27 Oct 2019 00:35
  comments 1
  By: Fergal Walsh & Coilin Higgins

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has lost his provisional pole position this afternoon after being found guilty of speeding under yellow flags during the last few moments of Q3, also taking a three penalty and two penalty points for the infringement.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas crashed at the final Peraltada corner, bringing out the yellow flags as other drivers rounded the corner to finish their final runs, ending any chance of some late changes in the grid order.

Verstappen had been found to have not slowed to a sufficient speed coming through the final sector, and was summoned to see the stewards after the session. An official statement from the FIA read:

"Driver of car 33 [Verstappen] admitted that he was aware that car 77 [Bottas] crashed and did see the car on the left hand side of the track, but was not aware of the yellow flag. He also admitted not reducing his speed on the yellow sector."

The statement also noted the stewards' acknowledgement that the car ahead of Verstappen at the time, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel managed to reduce his speed when he came upon the scene of the accident.

"Do we have to go there, to safety? I think we know what we are doing otherwise we would not be driving an F1 car," Verstappen commented. "It’s qualifying and, yeah you go for it. Like I said before if they want to delete the lap, then delete the lap."

This now means that Verstappen will now lose his pole position to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and will drop three places down the grid for tomorrow's race, starting alongside Lewis Hamilton on the second row.

Replies (1)

  ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,006

    It's an absolute shame, but he 100% deserves a penalty. A harsh one too. You can't floor it under double yellows with a fellow driver wrecked on the site of the track. I hate to say it, but in this case he deserves a very harsh penalty. Anything other than that would set a terrible precedent.

    Oct 27 2019 - 00:33
  Flatlander

    Posts: 1

    It wasn't double yellow...he did go slower (perhaps not sufficient). As the accident happened in the last corner, he would have been faster anyway as he already gained 0.2s.

    They should have deleted the lap and be on with it. But they really want Ferrari to be on pole i guess.

    Oct 27 2019 - 01:02
    denis1304

      Posts: 253

      just because he won pole position doesn't mean rules don't apply to him
      google "massa-grid-penalty-yellow-flags-belgian-gp-945101/3042549"
      doesn't really matter when you commit the offence

      Oct 27 2019 - 01:23
  f1ski

    Posts: 521

    He set purple in that sector. Even Vettel slowed as he approached the corner. I think all drivers know to slow flags or not.

    Oct 27 2019 - 01:31
  f1ski

    Posts: 521

    That said that lap should have been stripped not his prior time.

    • Oct 27 2019 - 01:32
  Reifer-5

    Posts: 3

    It's a pity for Max. He drove an excellent lap, but rules are rules. Remember Vettel in USA, he also got a three place penalty, because he did not lift enough when there was a red flag, and that was in free practice and there were not even other cars on the track, just gravel. So Max got the right penalty and could have even gotten a heavier penalty. It sucks for him and his fans, but after what happen in Belgium everyone can agree rules around safety is very important.

    Oct 27 2019 - 02:08

