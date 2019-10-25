user icon
icon

link-icon
Verstappen plays down Red Bull's Friday pace

Verstappen plays down Red Bull's Friday pace

  • Published on 25 Oct 2019 23:00
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen has played down Red Bull's Friday pace after it ended both practice sessions just over one-tenth down on the pace-setters.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes concluded the opening session on the top of the timesheets before Sebastian Vettel took over in the afternoon, with the gap back to Verstappen reading 0.119s. 

However, Verstappen believes that Ferrari has too much pace in hand and affirms that the team will focus more on its long-run pace during Saturday practice, as it is not expecting to be in the fight for pole position.

"I don't think in qualifying we can fight with them," Verstappen said. "They are just too quick. The rest is all pretty much in the same speed range, but they are just miles ahead.

"But that's just how it is at the moment, we just can't gain the time back in the corners, unfortunately. I guess for us we've just got to focus more for the race, that we can keep the tyres under control, and I think it can be a good race."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff added that the Silver Arrows are also lacking straight-line speed compared to Ferrari, as it has done since the start of the season.

Ferrari has taken pole position at every race since the return after the summer break, with Wolff considering the Scuderia outfit as favourites for pole position, labelling the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as one of Mercedes' worst tracks. 

"It's one of our worst tracks, we had graining last year and we are lacking power here compared to the others," Wolff admitted.

With drivers struggling throughout the session on the soft compound, Wolff is expecting the leader of the race on Sunday to control the race under a slow pace. 

"I think it's about surviving with the tyres and making it to the end. The ones at the front will be controlling the pace and holding back, just to make sure that they don't have another stop."

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (22)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar