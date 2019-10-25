user icon
Renault to evaluate F1 future as part of 'deep review'

  Published on 25 Oct 2019 20:25
  By: Fergal Walsh

Renault will consider its future in Formula 1 as part of a deep company review, interim CEO Clotilde Delbos has confirmed.

Following the arrest of former CEO Carlos Ghosn in late 2018, Renault has gone through a number of internal changes to ease the disruption that the arrest caused.

In 2017, Ghosn implemented a ‘Drive the Future’ strategy which will now come under review as a part of the broad analysation that the company will carry out.

Although Delbos affirmed that Renault's F1 activities and its Alpine brand were not being specifielty targeted, part of the review the 'Drive the Future' strategy, meaning the aforementioned aspects will be "on the table".

“I’m not specifically targeting those two activities," Delbos told investors via a conference call. "But clearly the review of the ‘Drive the Future’ plan means we put it on the table,”

“It’s like a normal process. It’s not a minor review. We’re launching a deep review of the ‘Drive the Future’ plan in order to take into account the new context of the market, the change in usage, mobility etc, and the current situation of the group.

“Everything can be on the table at some point. This is a deep review of our strategy and plan.”

Renault rejoined F1 as a full works team in 2016, taking over the Lotus outfit that it had previously been sold to.

Although its results have been steadily growing since its return, it has been hit with a setback this season, as fourth place in the constructors' championship looks to be less likely, due to McLaren's current 43 point lead with four races to go.

A large gap still exists between itself and the top three teams of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull - one that it was hoping it could make in-roads on in 2019.

The team was disqualified from the Japanese Grand Prix results after it was deemed to have used driver aids, breaching the sporting regulations in doing so.

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

