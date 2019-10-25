Leclerc vows to learn from 'useless' risk in Japan

Charles Leclerc has vowed to learn from the crash that he had with Max Verstappen at Suzuka, admitting that he took a "useless" risk.

The two came together at Turn 2 on the opening lap of the race, with the resulting damage to Verstappen's car putting him out of the race.

Leclerc crossed the line in sixth place, which was then reverted to seventh after he received a 15-second time penalty post-race.

However, the Monegasque driver has since reclaimed the sixth place spot following Daniel Ricciardo 's disqualification from the race.

Speaking about the incident, Leclerc said: "I think the first corner, it was useless to take so much risk. I lost quite a lot of points. It was a shame, it was probably unnecessary.

"Whether I learned something different, going back it's one of those situations where I just did a mistake. That's it. I'll learn from it, being more careful in the next race starts."

Leclerc spoke with Verstappen before stewards meeting

The stewards originally ruled to take no further action for the incident, before then opting to re-evaluate the crash and hand Leclerc a penalty.

Leclerc confirmed that he talked with Verstappen before they went to see the stewards, but that there was no major hard feelings between the duo.

"To be completely honest, in the race I was not thinking about it," Leclerc said, "Looking at the images after that, they saw reason to take more time, and I understand this.

"Me and Max had a small discussion before going into the stewards' room and I think he knew I had done a mistake. These things happen."