Vettel downplays suggestions that Mexico will suit Ferrari

  • Published on 24 Oct 2019 19:39
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel denies that Ferrari is the favourite for success at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

The long start-finish straight is expected to play into the hands of the Ferrari package, as its straight-line speed has proved to be unmatched against other manufacturers this season.

Ferrari 'determined to win' at Mexico following recent shortcomings

However, Vettel highlighted that there other areas of the track where the car is prone to struggle, which has been evident throughout the 2019 season. 

"It's so-so," Vettel said. "Obviously people look at the track and they look at the straight-line. We've been strong on the straight-lines but there's also a couple of corners, plus here, it's not one of the tracks where efficiency matters too much.

"I think we do have quite an efficient car, so maybe we can't use that to our advantage. We'll see how we manage around the cornering sections.

"These type of corners have been our weaknesses, so we'll see."

Ferrari has taken pole position at every race since the return after the summer break, but has failed to win the last two grands prix.

The Scuderia outfit last won the Mexican round of the F1 championship in 1990 (Mexico didn't feature on the calendar from 1993-2014). 

Vettel states that he can't predict what Ferrari's chances are this weekend, but is confident that it will be able to put up a fight against its rivals.

"Hopefully we can make it happen, if not then we'll come back again next year," Vettel said. "I can't predict what's going to happen, but I feel confident.

"We have a strong package that's part of the track that should be in our favour, other parts should be more difficult. But we'll see how it works out."

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
435
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
62
7
Racing Point
58
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,339
  • Podiums 53
  • Grand Prix 98
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

