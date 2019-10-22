Leclerc: Ferrari's priority is the team result

Charles Leclerc insists he understands that Ferrari's priority at race weekends is to maximise the result of the team rather than a single driver.
In recent races, there has been tension between Leclerc and teammate Sebastian Vettel, a situation that became apparent in Sochi, when a pre-planned strategy saw Vettel take the lead from third on the grid by using Leclerc's slipstream heading into Turn 2.
Vettel eventually retired from the race with a mechanical issue, but not before he refused to hand the position back to Leclerc, who eventually overtook him by pitting a handful of laps earlier.
However, Leclerc affirms that he knows that the team result is more important than a single result for one of the drivers.
"Well, I think as a team it’s always a priority to do good for the team but then as in every team, Seb wants to beat me," Leclerc said. "I want to beat him [just] as much but the priority is to do good for the team, which we all do."
With Vettel refusing to give the position back to Leclerc, the Monegasque driver says the situation has been discussed internally, and that measures will be taken to ensure it doesn't happen again.
"I think that’s clear from the beginning of the season, we need to obey team orders and what is clear is that the situation wasn’t clear for both of the drivers, starting the race, and I think that’s the most important (thing).
"So we spoke about it and we’ll make sure that this situation doesn’t happen again in the future."
Ferrari was eliminated from championship contention last time out in Japan as Mercedes picked up its sixth consecutive constructors' world championship.
Replies (1)
ashavin301
Posts: 11
Charles, can you please stop talking crap!!!!
The media and everyone else has hyped you up so much that all you care about is you. fact!!!!
Vettle for all his errors is a 4 time world champion. How much have you won??? A big fat ZERO!!!!!
Your time will come but you want it now. Ferrari doesn't need you, you need them. If you leave the only top team you may end up is redbull and that would be interesting considering max is there and wont play second fiddle. SO bide your time and be what you are and that is a #2 driver...