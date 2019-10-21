user icon
Vettel: Remaining races key for Ferrari's 2020 momentum

  • Published on 21 Oct 2019 13:15
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel believes that the remaining races in the 2019 Formula 1 season will be key for Ferrari in building its momentum for the 2020 campaign.

2019 has been a difficult year for the Scuderia outfit as it failed to take a race win in the opening 12 grands prix of the year.

However, following the return of the summer break, it has taken three wins and has been undefeated in qualifying, taking pole position at the last five events.

Vettel took pole at the Japanese round last time out, ending a run that stretched back to the French Grand Prix in which he failed to out-qualify teammate Charles Leclerc.

The German described wanting to beat his teammate as "normal", and something that is identical in worldwide motorsport.

"It's normal that you try to beat your teammate, but as I've said previously, it's been the same in all the years that I've been running in a team with two cars," Vettel said.

"In F3 I even had three teammates. So I think that's normal and the name of the game. That's competition and how we grew up racing each other. You want to be faster than the other guys."

With just a handful of races remaining in the 2019 season, Vettel sees the upcoming races as a good chance for Ferrari to build momentum and discover how to improve important elements of the car to bring into 2020.

"We're trying to use these races to get the right momentum and get in the right place for next year," Vettel confirmed. "The cars will be largely the same so anything we can learn this year still will help us next year."

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • ashavin301

    Posts: 10

    Vettle I don't know what to say about you right now man.
    How could a 4 time world champion be making so much errors??
    Answer that please, its inconceivable man

    • + 0
    • Oct 21 2019 - 19:14
JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar