Press conference schedule for 2019 Japanese Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed the drivers and team members that will take part in the press conferences for the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix.

On Thursday, one day before the action kicks off at the iconic Suzuka Circuit, five drivers will get behind the microphones to answer questions from the attending press.

The drivers' press conference will get underway at 14:00 local time, with Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) and George Russell (Williams) in attendance.

On Friday at 12:00 local time, Frederic Vasseur (Alfa Romeo), Mattia Binotto (Ferrari), Guenther Steiner (Haas), Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda) and Cyril Abiteboul (Renault) will speak to the media.

After qualifying and the race, there will be a further press conference for the drivers who finish in the top three of both sessions.

