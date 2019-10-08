user icon
icon

link-icon
Japanese GP could be hit by 'violent' Typhoon Hagibis

Japanese GP could be hit by 'violent' Typhoon Hagibis

  • Published on 08 Oct 2019 09:10
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

A violent typhoon could interrupt proceedings at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, which hosts the 17th round of the 2019 season.

Typhoon Hagibis is on course to hit Japan later in the week, with the storm now considered a Category 5 Super Typhoon with maximum wind gust speed gusts of 270km/h (167 mph).

The storm is expected to diminish as it reaches land, as it is currently roughly over 300 kilometres north of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Japan's Meteorological Agency stated that it "could be the strongest typhoon to hit Japan this year".

The Japanese GP in 2014 was hit by Typhoon Phanfone, with the race being overshadowed by a crash for Jules Bianchi, who would lose his life nine months later due to the injuries sustained.

10 years prior to that in 2004, Typhoon Ma-On caused Saturday's qualifying session to be postponed to Sunday morning.

In 1976, Niki Lauda famously pulled out of the race in Fuji due to the extreme weather conditions, with James Hunt going on to win his one and only world championship when the chequered flag fell. 

The Rugby World Cup is also currently being held in Japan, as it too may be affected by the typhoon. 


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,376

    Hmm, maybe better to postpone the event then? I wonder why they continue to push for late season Suzuka GPs, when spring and fall are both suboptimal in terms of weather..

    • + 1
    • Oct 8 2019 - 12:09



JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Race

    07:10 - 09:10

  • Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

    Fastest lap

     

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    03:00 - 04:30

    Free practice 2

    07:00 - 08:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    05:00 - 06:00

    Qualifying

    08:00 - 09:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    07:10 - 09:10

    Fastest lap

    07:10 - 09:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar