user icon
icon

link-icon
Hakkinen: Leclerc learning Vettel is not a pushover

Hakkinen: Leclerc learning Vettel is not a pushover

  • Published on 05 Oct 2019 12:16
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen believes Charles Leclerc is learning that his Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel is not a pushover.

Leclerc won two consecutive races in Belgium and Italy before losing out to Vettel in Singapore, as the latter performed an undercut which placed him into the lead of the race, before going on to take the chequered flag.

In Russia, a pre-planned strategy by Ferrari saw Vettel move from third to first on the opening lap by using Leclerc's slipstream to get ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel would go on to retire from the race with an MGU-K problem following a lengthy radio discussion in which he refused to hand Leclerc the lead back, stating that the Monegasque driver needed to close up as Hamilton was too close behind.

MOREWolff: Mercedes has 'got to step up' to Ferrari's level | Leclerc not expecting reliability to be a Ferrari concern

Hakkinen sees tension between the two Ferrari drivers that were paired together for the first time this year and the Finn has called on Ferrari to get on top of driver management.

"After starting from pole position - his fourth pole in a row - Charles Leclerc had every right to expect a great result on Sunday, but it all went wrong when he agreed to give Sebastian a tow down the long straight to the first proper corner, Turn 2," Hakkinen wrote in his Unibet column.

"In agreeing to give Sebastian the lead it opened up the opportunity for him to control the race, which he did perfectly.

"There is tension in Ferrari between the drivers, and Charles is learning some tough lessons. Including the fact that Sebastian did not win four World Championships by being a pushover.

"Compared to Mercedes, Ferrari does not yet have the perfect teamwork between the drivers, and they need to do that if they are going to win consistently. Fighting inside a team never works."

Mercedes will have 'real battle' if Ferrari sorts its drivers

Hakkinen added that Mercedes will have a "battle on its hands" if Ferrari can quickly pull together and ease the tension between its two drivers.

"Only five Grands Prix remain this season, and next we are off to Japan for one of my favourite events at one of the best tracks in the world - Suzuka," he stated. 

"The close battle between the three top teams will continue, with Ferrari’s speed and acceleration likely to give them an edge which may force both Mercedes and Red Bull to once again look for alternative strategies.  

"The inter-team battle at Ferrari may continue, but if they can resolve that and find a way to work together, then Mercedes Benz will have a real battle on its hands. Not just in Japan, but for the rest of the season."


Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 193

    I think Seb is doing what it takes to justify his position and remind F1 as a whole he is not finished business. He has been ruthless before and frankly he needs to continue to be. He doesn't need to be liked by anybody but he does need to respect his team - its a fine balance.

    • + 0
    • Oct 5 2019 - 12:45
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,969

      People act surprised, but Seb never really lost speed. He just lacks consistency under pressure. Bith in quali and the race. He's been particularly bad the last three years though. Singapore was long overdue, but it was also relatively easy since nobody could really attack him. Russia would have been a better test but we didn't get a chance to see it. Although, I doubt Charles would have accomplish anything against Seb.

      Bottom line is that when Seb does well it makes massive headlines, but it shouldn't. The other thing is that Seb shouldn't be paid so much more than guys like Max, Daniel,, and yes Charles.

      • + 0
      • Oct 5 2019 - 16:26
  • Dert38

    Posts: 110

    Skillely vette is finished , really poor performance overall.

    • + 0
    • Oct 5 2019 - 13:32
  • f1ski

    Posts: 505

    what we have seen is a set that has lost his ability to be on the edge during qualifying . That may not return. we have also seen a Seb coming in and out of the red mist during races making big mistakes that hopefully is gone and he will contend.

    • + 0
    • Oct 5 2019 - 15:24

Related news



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,321
  • Podiums 52
  • Grand Prix 97
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar