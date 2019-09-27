user icon
Binotto: It would be a 'shame' to use Ferrari veto

  • Published on 27 Sep 2019 17:31
  • comments 3
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has affirmed that it would be a "shame" to use the team's veto power in the 2021 regulations discussions.

Ferrari retains the right to veto decisions that Formula 1 wishes to push through - a power that it has possessed since the 1980s.

The 2021 regulations are set to be signed off at the end of October next month, but Binotto insists that Ferrari is focused on working with the rest of the teams for the benefit of the sport, rather than using its power of vetoing decisions. 

"We've got the veto right, but it would be a shame to use it," Binotto told media including GPToday.net. "I don't think that's the intention, I don't think that's what we are looking for.

"It's important to be constructive and we've got a month now to address what's at the fundamentals from now until the end of October.

"If the regulations will not be fully satisfactory at the time of the end of October, I don't think it will be a drama because later on, we have still got time to evolve, address and improve them."

Ferrari wants increased 'degree of freedom' with 2021 regulations

Binotto added that Ferrari is concerned about how "prescriptive" the regulations are set to be, stating that he wishes for there to be more freedom to develop.

"There are a few things that are very important for us, first of which is the degree of freedom on development and the aerodynamics, which we think is too prescriptive, the degree of freedom on other parts of the car where some prescription has been said.

"These are the keys points, and I think there is still room for collaboration and making a different choice to what has been achieved so far.

"So again, we are more focused on trying to collaborate and address what we believe is fundamental, rather than what we say that we have the veto right."


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,947

    One of the main things that needs to change for 2021 is getting rid of that damn veto power Ferrari has. It would be a shame if that wasn't removed.

    • + 1
    • Sep 27 2019 - 17:58
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,333

      Fact is, it's almost already gone. They have it, but are locked in a position where they kinda cannot use it lest they don't want to be demonized. Mind, as a company, they don't really care about our opinion, but they do care about money, and money run from impopular parties. I genuinly think Ferrari are severely restricted in how they can use it as is.

      • + 0
      • Sep 27 2019 - 18:50
  • xoya

    Posts: 436

    Basically, he just said that they will use it.

    • + 0
    • Sep 27 2019 - 18:57

