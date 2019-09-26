user icon
icon

link-icon
Leclerc: Singapore radio messages show I've lots to learn

Leclerc: Singapore radio messages show I've lots to learn

  • Published on 26 Sep 2019 17:35
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc believes that his comments over the radio at the Singapore Grand Prix shows that he still has things to learn in Formula 1.

After heading the opening phase of the race, Leclerc dropped behind Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel for the lead after the German driver successfully completed an undercut.

Leclerc took issue with the situation over the radio but has since moved to clarify that he understands the strategy meant a better result for the team. 

"I believe my reaction was way over what it should've been. That shows I've still got a lot to learn," Leclerc said. "These situations, there is no need to be like this.

"The team has done the right thing, we finished first and second. We wouldn't have finished first and second with another strategy. That's what matters the most. 

"On that, I definitely have got a lot to learn and a lot to improve, but that won't happen again in the future."

Vettel defended Leclerc's radio comments, stating: “I don’t think that you should interpret too much into these messages because we are driving when we are opening the radio and I think if you would do the same exercise with any football player, or even a golfer, you’d be surprised.

"There’s no point trying to understand a reason behind everything that people say when they are in the moment. I think it’s pretty normal and obviously he wanted to win."

Leclerc eyeing another battle with Mercedes

After taking three consecutive pole positions and displaying surprising pace in Singapore, Leclerc is hopeful that Ferrari will once more be able to challenge in Sochi.

However, the Monegasque driver is wary of the dominance of Mercedes around the circuit, as it is yet to be beaten in Russian since F1 arrived at Sochi in 2014.

"We were very surprised in Singapore by how quick we were," he said. "Whether it will be the same story here or not, I don't know. Definitely, if we didn't have the Singapore weekend, we would not arrive here thinking we are the favourites.

"Mercedes has always been very very quick, and they have won all the years here so it is going to be very difficult to beat them.

"But seeing the performance in Singapore, we are a bit more confident so let's see if we can challenge them."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    13:10 - 15:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    13:10 - 15:10

    Fastest lap

    13:10 - 15:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

MC Charles Leclerc 16
Charles Leclerc
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 239
  • Podiums 8
  • Grand Prix 36
  • Country Monaco
  • Date of b. Oct 16 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Monte Carlo, Monaco
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar