user icon
icon

link-icon

Singapore Grand Prix driver ratings

  • Published on 23 Sep 2019 01:33
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks & Fergal Walsh

 

Sebastian Vettel

After what was a very disappointing race in Monza for Vettel, the four-time world champion needed a good weekend in Singapore. He looked set for pole in qualifying until teammate Charles Leclerc and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton both put together outstanding laps. However, he had good pace during the race and fought well through the traffic after his pitstop. 

Rating: 9.5

 

Charles Leclerc

After an amazing couple of races in Spa and Monza, Leclerc was on a role. After putting his Ferrari on pole for the race with a stunning display in qualifying, the Monégasque driver was targeting his third win in a row. He was unlucky to have been undercut by his teammate and eventual race winner Sebastian Vettel, but overall it was a solid weekend.

Rating: 9.5

 

Max Verstappen

Going into the weekend, you would have assumed that Red Bull would be contending for both pole position and the race win in Singapore due to the high downforce nature of the circuit. However this turned out not to be the case, but nevertheless a decent drive from Verstappen to earn himself a podium finish.

Rating: 8.0

 

Lewis Hamilton

It was another great Q3 lap from Hamilton, with the seemingly extracting as much as possible from is Mercedes. This was only enough to get himself onto the front row, but the current world champion was in contention for the victory until his pitstop. He was left out too long by his team, eventually crossing the line in fourth.

Rating: 8.5


Valtteri Bottas

We didn't get to see much of Bottas this weekend after a rather lacklustre performance both in qualifying and the race. It seems that his confidence in the car was dented after his crash in practice on Friday, and the Finn never managed to completely recover from that incident. 

Rating: 7.0

 

Alexander Albon

In just his third race for Red Bull, and his first in Singapore, Albon continues to get faster and faster. He improved throughout each session, and managed to stick with the leaders throughout the whole race. Helmut Marko has said the Red Bull drive for 2020 is between Pierre Gasly and the Anglo-Thai rookie, so performances like this will only help his case.

Rating: 8.0

 

Lando Norris

Norris was in need of a good result after a rather unlucky series of races, and thanks to a solid drive by the British rookie that is what he got. He set a very impressive lap time in Q2 on Saturday, but unfortunately made a mistake in Q3 to qualify tenth. He then went on to drvie an excellent race to pick up the maximum points McLaren could have hoped for on merit.

Rating: 8.5

 

Pierre Gasly

It is nice to see Gasly driving well after his demotion to Toro Rosso, with the Frenchman showing off his overtaking skill in Singapore - something he was lacking in the Red Bull. He was comfortably ahead of his teammate Daniil Kvyat all weekend, an impressive feat given the Russian's recent form.

Rating: 9.0

 

Nico Hulkenberg

On a weekend that must have been difficult behind the scenes for Hulkenberg, the German driver put in a decent recovery drive to finish ninth. This is because after starting in the top ten, he came together with Carlos Sainz on the first lap and gave himself a puncture. He will hope to continue this good form into his final races with Renault, and maybe in Formula 1.

Rating: 8.0

 

Antonio Giovinazzi

It was a really encouraging weekend for Giovinazzi, who scored another point to add to his tally for the season. The Italian had a pace advantage over teammate Kimi Raikkonen both on Saturday and Sunday, and became the first non-Mercedes, Ferrari or Red Bull driver to lead a race this year.

Rating: 9.0

 

Romain Grosjean

 

Rating: 

 

Carlos Sainz

 

Rating: 

 

Lance Stroll

 

Rating: 

 

Daniel Ricciardo

 

Rating: 
 

Daniil Kvyat

 

Rating: 

 

Robert Kubica 

 

Rating: 

 

Kevin Magnussen

 

Rating: 

 

Kimi Raikkonen

 

Rating:

 

Sergio Perez

 

Rating: 
 


George Russell

 

Rating: 


Replies (0)

Login to reply


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar