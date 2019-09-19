user icon
Leclerc denies he is Ferrari's number one driver

Leclerc denies he is Ferrari's number one driver

  • Published on 19 Sep 2019 16:12
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc says he is not Ferrari's number one driver after winning the last two Formula 1 races at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza.

Last time out at Ferrari's home race in Italy, Leclerc fended off Lewis Hamilton for the win, while teammate Sebastian Vettel spun early on, destroying any chance of a strong result.

In qualifying, Vettel has failed to beat Leclerc since he took his one and so far only pole position of the season in Canada. 

Vettel: F1 must keep historic races like Germany | Leclerc calls on Ferrari to stay realistic during Singapore Grand Prix

Despite the form he has had in the previous races, Leclerc doesn't believe that he is now Ferarri's lead driver, insisting that things are balanced within the team.

"I've never felt that way," Leclerc affirmed. "From the outside, I don't know if it looks different, but from the inside, it is very balanced.

"There have been situations in the past where I have helped Sebastian, some other where Seb helped me and that's the way forward for the team. The team is doing everything for its benefit and that's the most important [thing].

"We are here to perform at our best which is what we are here to do. But I'm very happy with how the team is at the moment."

Leclerc also denied that he has to have a strong ego in order to succeed, as he believes that playing the team game will benefit him in the long-term. 

"To be a team player, it always pays off at the end of the day," he said. "The team is doing everything for us. If you have one driver that is an egoist and just looks at himself, it's not great.

"There are situations where maybe you have to look more at yourself, but you just need to find the right balance."


Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • ashavin301

    Posts: 2

    Why don't you ask Bottas pointedly if he is a wing man??
    As far as charles is concerned I'v lost some respect for him because of what he did in Monza. He double crossed vettle in-order to get pole. In a team sport trust is important, and if there is none then its all for themselves. What goes around comes around. Vettle, regardless of what ppl may think is still a 4 time WD champion and until double crosser charles comes close he can piss off....

    • + 0
    • Sep 19 2019 - 16:23
    • Dert38

      Posts: 94

      expected russia blame what did you expect him to do???

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 19:55
    • Dert38

      Posts: 94

      and Charles must be their n1 now if they still hope for title he is faster

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 19:57
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,291

    Agreed, it is still too early. Ferrari is a very conservative team. It'll take more than this for them to change around. Though a change has started, methinks.

    • + 0
    • Sep 19 2019 - 20:12

