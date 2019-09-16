user icon
Vettel: F1 must keep historic races like Germany

  • Published on 16 Sep 2019 17:44
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sebastian Vettel has called on Formula 1 to realise it can't lose historic races such as Germany going forward.

The home race for the Ferrari driver will not feature in 2020, after a draft calendar of 22 races was released last month, confirming the additions of The Netherlands and Vietnam to the schedule.

Vettel hopeful Hulkenberg will find 2020 F1 seat | Vettel close to one-race ban

However, F1 will not travel to Germany as it doesn't have a contract in place. The futures of the British and Italian Grands Prix were also under threat before they both signed a five-year extension deal.

Vettel has warned that F1 can't risk losing historic races, and hopes the sport will realise the need for old venues to co-exist with new ones. 

"Maybe nothing needs to be done, maybe next year or the future will show Formula 1 needs to be in Germany," Vettel said.

"I think it is not possible, in my opinion, for Formula 1 to lose races in countries where there is big races like the UK, Italy and Germany.

"It is a big shame and it's probably a money thing. But as I said, maybe nothing needs to happen and just realising that we need to race in Germany, we need to race in these countries is enough to bring a Grand Prix back. 

"I just hope that wherever we go for its replacement, we can have as good of a race as in Germany with lots of people in the grandstands, which I'm not sure is a given to be honest."


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,275

    Of all the venues that should go, Hockenheim isn't one. Honestly, while not all German GP in modern age has been exciting, I don't think the track is to blame. That is one nice track, and we saw a glimpse of that this year.

    • + 0
    • Sep 16 2019 - 18:48

show sidebar