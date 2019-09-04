Press conference schedule for 2019 Italian Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed the drivers and team members that will take part in the press conferences for the 2019 Italian Grand Prix.

On Thursday, one day before the action kicks off at the Monza circuit, five drivers will get behind the microphones to answer questions from the attending press.

The drivers' press conference will get underway at 15:00 local time, with Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) and Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) in attendance.

On Friday at 13:00 local time, the team bosses of Mattia Binotto (Ferrari), Aldo Costa (Mercedes), Mario Isola (Pirelli), Franz Tost (Toro Rosso) and Claire Williams (Williams) will present themselves.

After qualifying and the race, there will be a further press conference for the drivers who finish in the top three of both sessions.