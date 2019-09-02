user icon
icon

link-icon
Hamilton: Mercedes must make 'drastic' straight-line speed gains before Monza

Hamilton: Mercedes must make 'drastic' straight-line speed gains before Monza

  • Published on 02 Sep 2019 11:31
  • comments 11
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes has to make drastic improvements to its straight-line speed over the coming before the Italian Grand Prix if it wishes to be competitive, says Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari took its first win of the 2019 season on Sunday at Spa-Francorchamps, a circuit that traditionally favours straight-line speed. 

MOREHamilton after Hubert's death: Fans don't appreciate danger

With Monza next on the calendar, Hamilton firmly believes that the Scuderia outfit are favourites heading into the weekend due to the long straights that make up the circuit, which plays into Ferrari's strengths.

"It’s all straights," Hamilton said. "It’s going to be a happy weekend for Ferrari, most likely in that respect. I mean, this weekend, I think just in qualifying we’re losing over a second a lap.

"So, there’s not much me and Valtteri can do in that instance and there’s not a lot of corners there to catch that up. So, it’ll be interesting. In the next few days we’ve got to make some drastic improvements to our straight speed, somehow."

If anyone can do it, it's Mercedes

Hamilton believes that if anyone can make the improvements necessary, it is the Mercedes team, who have won eight out of the 13 races so far this season.

The Briton is also taking encouragement from Mercedes advantage over race trim, as the W10 appears to be kinder on its tyres than Ferrari's challenger.

"I don’t know if that’s possible, but if anyone can do it, it’s our team," Hamilton affirmed. "So, we’ll do our best, but position is also everything.

"We’ve got slightly better degradation than them, so maybe, And it’s a longer race, isn’t it, so hopefully we can have another close race like we’ve had this weekend."

Ferrari last won its home race in 2020, when Fernando Alonso took the chequered flag in what was his first year for the Italian squad. 


Replies (11)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Please don't, you are fine just the way you are.

    • + 0
    • Sep 2 2019 - 12:12
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 116

      Haha, exactly. We need more races like this in SPA. However last Italian race in 2018 was great. I don't think so Mercedes is able to keep with Scuderia and I hope Charles for another victory. I hope foor a great fight between Seb and Charles but I doubt Seb will be able to do it. There is sth wrong with his feeling of this car.

      • + 0
      • Sep 2 2019 - 15:01
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 154

      I am quite inclined to say that things may pan out quite like this race barring a penalty or reliability issues. For a change I would like Sebastian to win this time around.

      • + 0
      • Sep 2 2019 - 15:30
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Maybe it will, maybe it won't. Time is sparse for Merc', but they are efficient, and are great at learning from their mistakes.

      As for Vettel's feeling with this car: it is basically the downright opposite of what he is used to. Ever since Red Bull, and with Ferrari now too, he has been used to cars which might be a bit lower on power but compensated with being good at cornering. It's like going from Ballet to boxing overnight, the way I see it.

      • + 0
      • Sep 3 2019 - 18:09
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 154

      Yes, I meant to say that Ferrari instead of having a 1-2 would rely on one of their driver being the shield to protect the other from Mercedes and in the process would probably win but the other driver would lose.

      • + 0
      • Sep 3 2019 - 19:05
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      That could very well be, and I'd be fine with that. But I wonder if it'll work as well for them that time.

      • + 0
      • Sep 3 2019 - 20:16
  • f1ski

    Posts: 457

    Give him what he wants and they will be like the ferrari. Lewis has forgotten that in real racing the same team doesn't win every race. As an experiment i would be curious to see ho fast the ferrari would be with a mb engine

    • + 0
    • Sep 2 2019 - 14:29
    • abhidbgt

      Posts: 154

      Wouldn't we all want that to satiate that curiosity! :D

      • + 0
      • Sep 2 2019 - 15:27
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    Write drunk, edit sober. Would like to get a seat on the time machine they used to watch Alonso win in a Ferrari in 2020. Forza Ferrari! Lots of errors in the articles lately. My editor would have my head if I ever published without proofing.

    • + 0
    • Sep 2 2019 - 17:11
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 173

      Ha!!

      • + 0
      • Sep 2 2019 - 21:58
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      In their defense, the writers generally proof-read their stuff themselves on this site, or at least used to, and you can be blind to your own writing. Looking at that report on heartfailure I published a few years ago, that thing had to be proofread over and over again, ahah!

      • + 0
      • Sep 3 2019 - 18:10

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,800
  • Podiums 75
  • Grand Prix 94
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar