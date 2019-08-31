Hamilton after Hubert's death: Fans don't appreciate danger

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to the tragic news that 22-year-old Formula 2 racer Anthoine Hubert has passed away, by stating that fans don't appreciate the risk that drivers put themselves in.
Hubert lost his life after being involved in a lap 2 collision with Juan Manuel Correa through Radillion at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps.
Hamilton stated that his "prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today”, and described the 2018 GP3 champion as a "hero".
“If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe [you’re] hugely mistaken,” he wrote on social media.
“All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it is not appreciated enough. Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport.
“Anthoine is a hero as far as I’m concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I’m so sad that this has happened. Let’s lift him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother.”
MORE: Tributes pour in for deceased F2 driver Anthoine Hubert
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 17:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
Replies (9)Login to reply
calle.itw
Posts: 7,214
He kinda has a point, and I'd actually like to widen it a bit: even the dringers don't appreciate the danger. Look at KMag, blabbing about how not-dangerous current racing is and how it should be more dangerous and how much danger could bring to the show. Nonsense. They are driving cars that are so fast that one faulty move can pulverize them in an instant. There will always be danger of course, we won't escape from that, but the fact is that racing is a pretty dangerous sport even in the safer forms, and we don't really like it when young drivers pass too young. Imagine getting more years with drivers like Senna or Petersson or Bianchi.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,214
*drivers... What the hell is a dringer even..
ajpennypacker
Posts: 1,871
I inmediately though of Magnussen's comments too.
Also, as tragic as this even is, the acknowledgement of the dangers of the sport should also be accompanied by the fact that drivers are athletes doing what they love. Dying while performing the sport you love doesn't make you a hero. That's demagogue and feels condescending.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,214
I am a bit undecided on that subject, since I can see why someone would be referred to as "heroic" when doing what he loves in the name of a sport and whatnot, but I can also think it's a tad exaggerated at times.
f1ski
Posts: 459
the cars are so safe that most incidents don't result in serious injuries. in the past a crash like lewis had today may have resulted in leg injuries
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,008
Danger for the sake of entertainment is stupid. That being said, F1 has taken good steps to encourage close wheel to wheel racing, which should improve the show. RIP to Hubert. May nobody will ever has to leave their loved ones again like this.
xoya
Posts: 418
It's hard to appreciate the danger, when you take higher risks in everyday life.
For someone to die in F1 or F2, it takes a freak accident like with Bianchi and now Hubert.
Drivers today are in more danger of dying in everyday traffic than on track.
Look at Schumacher, for example, or Kimi with his injured leg.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,214
Yes, but it doesn't excuse the danger still present in the sport. safer doesn't mean safe. Freak accidents will indeed always happen, but the chances of such things happening can and indeed should be minimized, both in everyday life and in racing.
Pistonhead
Posts: 173
Sad day and those that have watched this sport for a long time know that it is only a matter of time before tragedy strikes. One so young. Massive respect to F2 for cancelling today's race out of respect. I love motor racing because it is so dangerous, it is the glamour and the thrill, the ever present danger that makes it what it is. I'm sure the drivers all feel the same way, the brilliant efforts of the FIA to mitigate unnecessary risk are of course to be heavily applauded, but it will never be possible to eliminate risk - it's the very essence of the sport.