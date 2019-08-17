Arthur Leclerc's F4 win 'felt like a victory' for Charles

Charles Leclerc says his brother Arthur's win in the ADAC Formula 4 championship at Hockenheim also felt like a victory for him.

Arthur took his first win of the season at the German circuit, ahead of Dennis Hauger and Theo Pourchaire, on the morning before the Formula 1 German Grand Prix.

"Amazing. It felt like a victory for me," Leclerc said of his brother's win. "Anything that happens to my brother, it's a bit like me. He had a free practice on Friday that was a little difficult, and then to see him win on Sunday was great."

At the following round at Zandvoort, Arthur took a second-place finish in the first race before retiring from the following two races.

In the second race, he jump-started before crashing out on the opening lap. In the third race, he made contact with his teammate after spinning out while attempting to recover from a spin he had while battling with another driver.

He currently sits second in the championship 52 points down on leader Pourchaire.

Charles, who is currently in his first season with Ferrari , had a disappointing result at Hockenheim, crashing out of the race that had mixed conditions.

Partnering Sebastian Vettel at the Scuderia outfit, Leclerc says he is impressed with how precise Vettel is in the post-session meetings, which is teaching him a lot.

"I think the way he is so precise with everything that he feels with the car," Leclerc said. "That is something that I've always straight away noticed whenever I listen to him in a meeting post-session. On that, I have some improvements to do."