Alonso: F1 not attractive enough for 2020 return

  • Published on 19 Jul 2019 12:30
  • comments 10
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Fernando Alonso says that the challenges of Formula 1 are not as attractive as other racing opportunities available to him.

The Spaniard has been linked with an F1 return for 2020, following his decision to walk away from the sport at the end of the 2018 season.

However, the double-world champion insists he is enjoying life outside of F1, having become the 2018/19 World Endurance Champion, while also winning the Le Mans 24 Hours twice.

"In recent years, what F1 can offer me on a personal level is not attractive enough," Alonso said. "It was an exceptional stage for me, but today I do not find in F1 the challenges I can get outside it."

Alonso added that he is aware of what his next racing move will be following his departure from Toyota in the WEC, but didn't provide details on where he will end up.

"I have a clear idea of what I am going to do," he said. "I do not leave doors open and I am not waiting or looking for anyone to call me.

"I always choose where and when I wanted to race, because I move based on what makes me happy. What I do in the future is in my head and it will be known in due time."

Alonso has also long been linked with a full-time seat in the IndyCar Series, having made his debut at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

Alonso returned to the Brickyard with McLaren this year but failed to qualify for the event, after which McLaren stated there were no more driving plans in store between itself and Alonso.

Replies (10)

  • xoya

    Posts: 461

    He is done with F1.

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2019 - 13:17
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,754

      And i think F1 is done with him

      • + 2
      • Jul 19 2019 - 13:59
    • xoya

      Posts: 461

      Maybe.
      To be honest, I think he'll probably return as a driver's manager or a special advisor of some sort. Like Prost did.

      • + 0
      • Jul 19 2019 - 17:34
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,503

    I'm kinda fine with him leaving F1 permanently. He is really good, but he is so focused on himself that it's a detriment to any team he is in, and I could never get myself to like him.

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2019 - 18:25
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 219

    Hard to like the guy as a person, sorry. He will go down as one of the better modern era drivers - but not a great, sorry Spain fans.

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2019 - 18:29
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,043

      Alonso not a great? I get the disliking him personally but to suggest he's not a great is borderline laughable.

      • + 0
      • Jul 19 2019 - 19:31
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,022

      I guess they are too young to have seen him fighting for and winning titles.

      • + 0
      • Jul 19 2019 - 23:13
    • xoya

      Posts: 461

      I honestly think Schumacher, Hamilton and Alonso are three of the greatest drivers of modern F1.

      They would most definitely be in my top 10 greatest of all time.

      I kind of put Alonso right next to Hamilton (even though he has less titles to his name, courtesy of Ferrari and his bad career decisions) Dislike his personality but like him for his on track braveries.

      • + 0
      • Jul 20 2019 - 00:09
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,043

      Same here, and most pundits would agree. Alonso was really that good. In fact Alonso's most impressive years were not the ones when he won titles. Those seasons with Ferrari were simply outstanding.

      • + 0
      • Jul 20 2019 - 04:58
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,162

    The only place where he was successful was Renault. Most likely his comeback would involve them. Can't see him getting in any other team near the top. For me the trade-of between driver performance versus trouble he creates is too big. Also that cheating win with piquet sits not right with me. Don't need to see him back in F1 under any circumstance.

    • + 1
    • Jul 21 2019 - 00:31

