Alonso: F1 not attractive enough for 2020 return

Fernando Alonso says that the challenges of Formula 1 are not as attractive as other racing opportunities available to him.
The Spaniard has been linked with an F1 return for 2020, following his decision to walk away from the sport at the end of the 2018 season.
However, the double-world champion insists he is enjoying life outside of F1, having become the 2018/19 World Endurance Champion, while also winning the Le Mans 24 Hours twice.
"In recent years, what F1 can offer me on a personal level is not attractive enough," Alonso said. "It was an exceptional stage for me, but today I do not find in F1 the challenges I can get outside it."
Alonso added that he is aware of what his next racing move will be following his departure from Toyota in the WEC, but didn't provide details on where he will end up.
"I have a clear idea of what I am going to do," he said. "I do not leave doors open and I am not waiting or looking for anyone to call me.
"I always choose where and when I wanted to race, because I move based on what makes me happy. What I do in the future is in my head and it will be known in due time."
Alonso has also long been linked with a full-time seat in the IndyCar Series, having made his debut at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.
Alonso returned to the Brickyard with McLaren this year but failed to qualify for the event, after which McLaren stated there were no more driving plans in store between itself and Alonso.
xoya
Posts: 461
He is done with F1.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,754
And i think F1 is done with him
xoya
Posts: 461
Maybe.
To be honest, I think he'll probably return as a driver's manager or a special advisor of some sort. Like Prost did.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,503
I'm kinda fine with him leaving F1 permanently. He is really good, but he is so focused on himself that it's a detriment to any team he is in, and I could never get myself to like him.
Pistonhead
Posts: 219
Hard to like the guy as a person, sorry. He will go down as one of the better modern era drivers - but not a great, sorry Spain fans.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,043
Alonso not a great? I get the disliking him personally but to suggest he's not a great is borderline laughable.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 1,022
I guess they are too young to have seen him fighting for and winning titles.
xoya
Posts: 461
I honestly think Schumacher, Hamilton and Alonso are three of the greatest drivers of modern F1.
They would most definitely be in my top 10 greatest of all time.
I kind of put Alonso right next to Hamilton (even though he has less titles to his name, courtesy of Ferrari and his bad career decisions) Dislike his personality but like him for his on track braveries.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,043
Same here, and most pundits would agree. Alonso was really that good. In fact Alonso's most impressive years were not the ones when he won titles. Those seasons with Ferrari were simply outstanding.
boudy
Posts: 1,162
The only place where he was successful was Renault. Most likely his comeback would involve them. Can't see him getting in any other team near the top. For me the trade-of between driver performance versus trouble he creates is too big. Also that cheating win with piquet sits not right with me. Don't need to see him back in F1 under any circumstance.