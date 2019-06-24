user icon
icon

link-icon
Ferrari didn't get 'all the answers' from test items in France

Ferrari didn't get 'all the answers' from test items in France

  • Published on 24 Jun 2019 18:38
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari didn't get all the answers it wanted at the French Grand Prix this weekend, as it hit a stumbling block with its floor.

During Friday practice, the Maranello squad ran a number of updated parts including a new front and rear wing, parts on the brake ducts, and a new floor.

MOREVettel 'enjoyed' early battle against McLaren | Leclerc pleased to see strong result after 'changing approach'

However, the floor failed to improve the pace of the car and the team reverted to its old spec for the remainder of the weekend. 

"I don't think we got all the answers from this weekend because the floor was not working properly," team principal Mattia Binotto confirmed.

With the first double-header of the weekend of the year concluding this weekend in Austria, Binotto asserted that Ferrari will be bringing more updates to the Red Bull Ring.

"We will still work on that one and I think we will have some test items again in Austria," he said. "We'll try to understand but we will only fully understand when all the parts will work as expected."

Leclerc 'pretty sure' Ferrari will be strong in Austria

Ferrari's biggest strength this year has been in relation to its straight-line speed, as it has utilised the potential of its power unit at a number of races, despite not possessing the most efficient downforce package.

With the Spielberg circuit placing high importance on straight-line speed, Charles Leclerc believes that Ferrari may be able to come away with a strong result on Sunday.

"Austria is one of my favourite circuits, I think for the car it should fit a bit better than Paul Ricard," the Monegasque driver said. 

"Hopefully, we can have a good weekend but it's quite a different track. But I'm pretty sure that we can have a positive weekend there."

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 144

    I really thought France would be Ferriari's ground. I'm so dissapointed. It seems they are really poor in the corners while Mercedes worked out their biggest problem from 2018 - tires degradation at high temperatures.
    Austrua is fast circuit, I'm sure Bottas will be able to fight against Hammy, I hope Ferrari will join the battle for P1. If not... the season is probably lost.

    • + 0
    • Jun 25 2019 - 09:20
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,413

      Am I a bad person when I say that the very instant Merc' began harping about how their end was near I stopped thinking Ferrari had a chance in France?

      • + 0
      • Jun 26 2019 - 05:15
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
433
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
77
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,339
  • Podiums 53
  • Grand Prix 98
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar