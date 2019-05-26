user icon
Verstappen receives two penalty points for unsafe release

Verstappen receives two penalty points for unsafe release

  • Published on 26 May 2019 17:23
  • comments 12
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen has been handed two penalty points on his super license after he was released unsafely into the path of Valtteri Bottas during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Bottas backed up into Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel before entering the pit lane in order to create a gap to Hamilton ahead and not be held up while he was serviced.

Verstappen got the jump on Bottas and was released while the Finn was making his way past the Red Bull garage, which resulted in the two making contact.

After staying in front of Bottas, Verstappen received a five-second penalty and was bumped from second to fourth after the chequered flag.

Verstappen now has seven points on his license. Should a driver be issued 12 points over the period of 12 months, they will receive a race ban for the following event.

"Car 33  was released when car 77 was well within the guideboards entering the fast lane," read a statement. "The Stewards did note that the pit location of car 77 is within car 33’s guideboard and that the release was extremely close.

“However, Car 33 struck car 77 while continuing the move towards the fast lane and subsequently pulled ahead gaining a sporting advantage following the contact. The stewards believe that although ahead at the time the driver had the opportunity to avoid the contact contributing to the unsafe release.

“The stewards considered this an unsafe release from a pit stop and gaining a sporting advantage and penalised the car five seconds.”


Replies (12)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,328

    Again punishing the driver for the team's error.

    • + 2
    • May 26 2019 - 17:35
    • f1dave

      Posts: 678

      That's why the drivers championship is meaningless and has been for a few years now.

      • + 0
      • May 26 2019 - 19:00
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,328

      It is a contributing factor, but I find stuff like the ridiculous budgets, the PU allocations rules and the likes to be greater factors.

      • + 0
      • May 26 2019 - 19:21
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 950

      Hello! That's not what was said at all. The penalty was for intentionally causing a collision in the pitlane. Crashstappen at it again in Monaco.

      • + 0
      • May 28 2019 - 23:43
  • Patentprutser

    Posts: 311

    In every other track this would have gone right. He’s punished by a narrow pitlane and if it was sn error, it was a fault of the team which cost Max. Mentally he is the winner of the GP today

    • + 0
    • May 26 2019 - 19:46
  • Patentprutser

    Posts: 311

    2 penalty points for a team error. Ridiculous

    • + 0
    • May 26 2019 - 19:56
  • Biggs7

    Posts: 38

    "The stewards believe that although ahead at the time the driver had the opportunity to avoid the contact contributing to the unsafe release."

    • + 0
    • May 26 2019 - 20:53
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 950

      Exactly! He was penalized for intentionally causing a collision in the pitlane.

      • + 0
      • May 28 2019 - 23:44
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,160

    Not sure what he did wrong, bottas created the issue by holding both Ves/Vet up in order to help his teammate or gain advantage himself. He seems to be the only one that getting these type of penalties. Don't feel like justice was done .. but that's how F1 is these days.

    • + 0
    • May 26 2019 - 23:07
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 950

    So much love for VER that people don't even see what is actually happening with him. He's reckless and caused a collision so he could gain an advantage. Everyone but VER fans can see this clearly.

    • + 0
    • May 28 2019 - 23:46
    • boudy

      Posts: 1,160

      Not true, the pitlane issue was cause by Bottas by holding up both Vettel and Verstappen, they entered the pit lane very close to each other . There was not a lot of room between the team so the angle is accute to get in the pit lan. They got serviced at the same time and RBR was slightly quicker than Mercedes, when released they were slightly in front. The penalty was harsh in my opinion but I wondered if he gotten this penalty if he was driving an Mercedes.

      • + 0
      • May 29 2019 - 16:14
    • boudy

      Posts: 1,160

      Also rule 27.4:

      "At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly"

      Bottas should have been punished since he drove his car unnecessarily slowly.

      • + 0
      • May 30 2019 - 12:04

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

