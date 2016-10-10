user icon
Renault close to driver decision

  • Published on 10 Oct 2016 09:55
  • comments 0
  • By: Dominik Wilde

Renault are close to deciding thier drivers for the 2017 seasson.

The team has struggled on their return this season, with tech chief Bob Bell describing the team as "run down" following six years in the hands of investment firm GEnii Capital.

"From the outside, I don't think people realise how run down the Enstone squad had become, so there's a lot to do," he said.
That has made the choice of drivers for next year more difficult, with both current drivers Kevin Magnussen and Jolyon Palmer in the frame, while the likes of Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, and Nico Hulkenberg have all ben linked with moves to the team

"(Choosing) the drivers is a very important decision," team boss Frederic Vasseur told the Danish broadcaster TV3.

"It is important not only for performance, but the drivers are also a key condition for motivation and technical knowledge."

"It is a long-term commitment so we have to be absolutely sure," he added.

However,  delays, Vasseur has indicated that Renault are close to making a decision.

"At some point we have to commit," he said. "We know the driver market, we know the situation in our team, so we need to sit down next week to make the decision."


