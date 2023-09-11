user icon
Marko zag razendsnelle Ferrari's aankomen: "Krijgen ze later last van"

Marko zag razendsnelle Ferrari's aankomen: "Krijgen ze later last van"

  • Gepubliceerd op 11 sep 2023 11:22
  • comments 23
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

Het team van Ferrari was in Monza de grote uitdager van het oppermachtige Red Bull Racing. De Italiaanse renstal schitterde anderhalve week geleden voor de ogen van hun eigen publiek. Een zege zat er niet in, maar de Tifosi waren wel zeer tevreden met de derde plaats van Carlos Sainz. Helmut Marko denk niet dat Ferrari net zo sterk zal presteren in de komende races.

Ferrari was vrijwel het gehele Italiaanse Grand Prix-weekend razendsnel. In de kwalificatie waren de Ferrari's van Sainz en Charles Leclerc de grootste uitdagers van Red Bull-coureurs Max Verstappen en Sergio Perez. Sainz pakte zelfs de pole position, maar hij verloor de leiding in de race aan Verstappen na een spannend duel. Ondanks dat Ferrari in Monza snel was, verwachten kenners weinig van ze in de aanstaande races.

Ook Red Bull-adviseur Helmut Marko verwacht weinig tegenstand van Ferrari. De Oostenrijker denk dat Ferrari met iets meer power reed in Monza. In gesprek met Servus TV legt Marko dit uit: "We weten dat Ferrari alles uit de kast heeft getrokken in Monza. Ze hebben het maximale eruit gehaald, ze hebben alle paardenkrachten uit de motor geknepen. We weten ook dat hun motoren daar later nog last van gaan krijgen. In tegenstelling tot Ferrari hebben wij een auto die overal presteert. We wisten dat het krap zou worden, maar we maakten ons niet druk."

laagvliegerT

Posts: 1.646

Inderdaad. Zo'n reactie is inderdaad om te gapen.

  • 10
  • 11 sep 2023 - 11:43
Reacties (23)

  • f(1)orum

    Posts: 6.261

    "ze hebben alle paardenkrachten uit de motor geknepen"
    Tja, als ze bij Ferrari knollen gaat knijpen dan gaan ze vanzelf steigeren, nietwaar? ;-)

    • + 1
    • 11 sep 2023 - 11:36
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 43.796

      De Partij voor de Dieren is ondanks de hitte al aan een protestmars naar Maranello begonnen...

      • + 1
      • 11 sep 2023 - 11:40
  • racepace1

    Posts: 328

    Gaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaap

    • + 4
    • 11 sep 2023 - 11:36
    • laagvliegerT

      Posts: 1.646

      Inderdaad. Zo'n reactie is inderdaad om te gapen.

      • + 10
      • 11 sep 2023 - 11:43
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 18.786

      Viezigheid onder de a knop zitten @racepace1?
      Zou dat maar snel even schoonmaken.

      • + 1
      • 11 sep 2023 - 12:25
    • snailer

      Posts: 18.122

      racepace1, voor je het toetsenbord schoon gaat maken... Misschien even een paar trippels er in stoppen en dan lekker vroeg naar bed!

      • + 1
      • 11 sep 2023 - 13:01
    • F1jos

      Posts: 2.023

      Eerst de fabeltjeskrant voorlezen over zijn favoriete racepace, daarna snaveltjes toe.

      • + 0
      • 11 sep 2023 - 15:30
    • SEN1

      Posts: 2.388

      @snailer ik wil niet weten waarom die toets zo plakt. Laten we hopen dat t 'maar' cola is. Had ik vroeger ook wel eens 😅

      • + 0
      • 11 sep 2023 - 15:40
  • Larry Perkins

    Posts: 43.796

    "Marko zag razendsnelle Ferrari's aankomen."

    Net als de duizenden tifosi langs de baan en miljoenen op de tv.
    Best opmerkelijk want regelmatig valt een Ferrari voortijdig uit...

    • + 1
    • 11 sep 2023 - 11:54
  • ROYALERE

    Posts: 23.466

    Wie gaat het eigenlijk doorhebben als je er in de fabriek even ´achter de schermen´ een nieuw motortje erin lepelt?

    • + 0
    • 11 sep 2023 - 12:09
    • f(1)orum

      Posts: 6.261

      Iedereen, omdat de Ferrari dan plotsklaps een snelheid heeft van een raket ;-)

      • + 0
      • 11 sep 2023 - 12:14
    • ScuderiaSjonno

      Posts: 1.752

      @royalere,

      Ben bang de FIA. Als het goed is zijn dat soort dingen allemaal gelabeld met een nummer waar zeker op gecontroleerd wordt. Dacht ik in ieder geval te weten... :)

      • + 1
      • 11 sep 2023 - 13:45
    • snailer

      Posts: 18.122

      Daar komen ze bij de scrutineering achter. Elke motor is geseald en voorzien van nummers die uniel zijn. Teams vertellen wel degelijk als er iets nieuws in gaat. Anders zouden ze na de race worden gediskwalificeerd.

      • + 2
      • 11 sep 2023 - 13:46
  • GP-fan

    Posts: 83

    Marko zou gelijk kunnen hebben. Jammer, want ik zie de Ferrari’s graag voor Mercedes eindigen.

    • + 3
    • 11 sep 2023 - 12:42
  • RJHvandaag

    Posts: 6.092

    Het komt nu al aan op heel houden van het materiaal rest van het seizoen... maar iig respect voor Ferrari dat ze wel een alles-of-niets hebben gedaan voor hun eigen fans.

    • + 1
    • 11 sep 2023 - 13:08
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 18.786

    Off topic:

    Pirelli ponders F1 tweak as ATA decision to be made
    Formula 1 and the FIA are now set to assess the likelihood of making the 2023 Alternative Tyre Allocation standard for the championship’s rules, per Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola.

    At two races this year – Hungary and Monza after the initial trial set for Imola had to be abandoned amid that race’s cancellation – Pirelli has experimented with shipping fewer tyre sets, with adapted rules implemented for qualifying.

    By mandating drivers run hards in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3, Pirelli is able to bring just 11 tyre sets overall for each car and achieve an improvement in its sustainability aims, as well as keep in-race tyre strategy variance.

    There is even a suggestion the ATA format increases race tyre choices for the teams as they have more sets of the harder compounds usually required for longer stints given there is no longer an incentive to stockpile softs for use throughout qualifying.

    When asked after the Monza race if the ATA is likely to become F1’s standard tyre rules, Isola explained to Motorsport.com that “the plan [now] is to have a discussion on this to see plus and minus [points”.

    He continued: “[Assess the] pros and cons of the new format. And then they will decide.”

    The ATA format has split opinion amongst the drivers, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz enjoying “having to adapt, having to find the grip – it becomes a bit more improvisation” in qualifying at Monza, while Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reckons “it probably makes it even worse for the teams in the back” as “the quickest cars are even better on the harder compounds”.

    But the drivers are generally united in believing the ATA restricts their running in practice, which Pirelli disputes.

    • + 0
    • 11 sep 2023 - 13:21
  • Deoranjecamping

    Posts: 2.031

    Dit gaat het kampioenschap beslissen Helmuttie!

    • + 0
    • 11 sep 2023 - 15:27
  • Ernie5335

    Posts: 2.469

    Toch weer wat olie aan het verbranden geweest?

    • + 0
    • 11 sep 2023 - 17:26

show sidebar