Marko zag razendsnelle Ferrari's aankomen: "Krijgen ze later last van"

Het team van Ferrari was in Monza de grote uitdager van het oppermachtige Red Bull Racing. De Italiaanse renstal schitterde anderhalve week geleden voor de ogen van hun eigen publiek. Een zege zat er niet in, maar de Tifosi waren wel zeer tevreden met de derde plaats van Carlos Sainz. Helmut Marko denk niet dat Ferrari net zo sterk zal presteren in de komende races.

Ferrari was vrijwel het gehele Italiaanse Grand Prix-weekend razendsnel. In de kwalificatie waren de Ferrari's van Sainz en Charles Leclerc de grootste uitdagers van Red Bull-coureurs Max Verstappen en Sergio Perez. Sainz pakte zelfs de pole position, maar hij verloor de leiding in de race aan Verstappen na een spannend duel. Ondanks dat Ferrari in Monza snel was, verwachten kenners weinig van ze in de aanstaande races.

Ook Red Bull-adviseur Helmut Marko verwacht weinig tegenstand van Ferrari. De Oostenrijker denk dat Ferrari met iets meer power reed in Monza. In gesprek met Servus TV legt Marko dit uit: "We weten dat Ferrari alles uit de kast heeft getrokken in Monza. Ze hebben het maximale eruit gehaald, ze hebben alle paardenkrachten uit de motor geknepen. We weten ook dat hun motoren daar later nog last van gaan krijgen. In tegenstelling tot Ferrari hebben wij een auto die overal presteert. We wisten dat het krap zou worden, maar we maakten ons niet druk."