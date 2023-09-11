Marko zag razendsnelle Ferrari's aankomen: "Krijgen ze later last van"

Het team van Ferrari was in Monza de grote uitdager van het oppermachtige Red Bull Racing. De Italiaanse renstal schitterde anderhalve week geleden voor de ogen van hun eigen publiek. Een zege zat er niet in, maar de Tifosi waren wel zeer tevreden met de derde plaats van Carlos Sainz. Helmut Marko denk niet dat Ferrari net zo sterk zal presteren in de komende races.
Ferrari was vrijwel het gehele Italiaanse Grand Prix-weekend razendsnel. In de kwalificatie waren de Ferrari's van Sainz en Charles Leclerc de grootste uitdagers van Red Bull-coureurs Max Verstappen en Sergio Perez. Sainz pakte zelfs de pole position, maar hij verloor de leiding in de race aan Verstappen na een spannend duel. Ondanks dat Ferrari in Monza snel was, verwachten kenners weinig van ze in de aanstaande races.
Ook Red Bull-adviseur Helmut Marko verwacht weinig tegenstand van Ferrari. De Oostenrijker denk dat Ferrari met iets meer power reed in Monza. In gesprek met Servus TV legt Marko dit uit: "We weten dat Ferrari alles uit de kast heeft getrokken in Monza. Ze hebben het maximale eruit gehaald, ze hebben alle paardenkrachten uit de motor geknepen. We weten ook dat hun motoren daar later nog last van gaan krijgen. In tegenstelling tot Ferrari hebben wij een auto die overal presteert. We wisten dat het krap zou worden, maar we maakten ons niet druk."
"ze hebben alle paardenkrachten uit de motor geknepen"
Tja, als ze bij Ferrari knollen gaat knijpen dan gaan ze vanzelf steigeren, nietwaar? ;-)
De Partij voor de Dieren is ondanks de hitte al aan een protestmars naar Maranello begonnen...
Gaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaap
Posts: 1.646
Inderdaad. Zo'n reactie is inderdaad om te gapen.
Viezigheid onder de a knop zitten @racepace1?
Zou dat maar snel even schoonmaken.
"Marko zag razendsnelle Ferrari's aankomen."
Net als de duizenden tifosi langs de baan en miljoenen op de tv.
Best opmerkelijk want regelmatig valt een Ferrari voortijdig uit...
Wie gaat het eigenlijk doorhebben als je er in de fabriek even ´achter de schermen´ een nieuw motortje erin lepelt?
Posts: 1.752
@royalere,
Ben bang de FIA. Als het goed is zijn dat soort dingen allemaal gelabeld met een nummer waar zeker op gecontroleerd wordt. Dacht ik in ieder geval te weten... :)
Posts: 6.092
Het komt nu al aan op heel houden van het materiaal rest van het seizoen... maar iig respect voor Ferrari dat ze wel een alles-of-niets hebben gedaan voor hun eigen fans.
Off topic:
Pirelli ponders F1 tweak as ATA decision to be made
Formula 1 and the FIA are now set to assess the likelihood of making the 2023 Alternative Tyre Allocation standard for the championship’s rules, per Pirelli motorsport boss Mario Isola.
At two races this year – Hungary and Monza after the initial trial set for Imola had to be abandoned amid that race’s cancellation – Pirelli has experimented with shipping fewer tyre sets, with adapted rules implemented for qualifying.
By mandating drivers run hards in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3, Pirelli is able to bring just 11 tyre sets overall for each car and achieve an improvement in its sustainability aims, as well as keep in-race tyre strategy variance.
There is even a suggestion the ATA format increases race tyre choices for the teams as they have more sets of the harder compounds usually required for longer stints given there is no longer an incentive to stockpile softs for use throughout qualifying.
When asked after the Monza race if the ATA is likely to become F1’s standard tyre rules, Isola explained to Motorsport.com that “the plan [now] is to have a discussion on this to see plus and minus [points”.
He continued: “[Assess the] pros and cons of the new format. And then they will decide.”
The ATA format has split opinion amongst the drivers, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz enjoying “having to adapt, having to find the grip – it becomes a bit more improvisation” in qualifying at Monza, while Red Bull driver Max Verstappen reckons “it probably makes it even worse for the teams in the back” as “the quickest cars are even better on the harder compounds”.
But the drivers are generally united in believing the ATA restricts their running in practice, which Pirelli disputes.
De eerste keer dat ik het hierboven las liep ik al rood aan, maar nu moet ik ff afstand nemen om niet in woede te ontploffen...
Die Isola is al net als Domenicali. We hebben allemaal kunnen zien
dat er zeer weinig activiteit in de VT's was vanwege te weinig banden.
De coureurs geven het allemaal aan en hij zegt ijskoud dat dat niet zo is.
Gelukkig zijn er heel veel meer goeie Italianen...
Posts: 2.031
Dit gaat het kampioenschap beslissen Helmuttie!
laagvliegerT
Inderdaad. Zo'n reactie is inderdaad om te gapen.