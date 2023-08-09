Positieve gevolgen zegereeks Verstappen: "Laat zien dat het goed gaat met de sport"

Alhoewel de spanning in de top van de Formule 1 momenteel ontbreekt, is de populariteit van de sport nog steeds zeer groot. De tribunes rondom de circuits zitten propvol en de kijkcijfers zijn zeer hoog. Flavio Briatore is onder de indruk en stelt dat het zeer goed gaat met de Formule 1.
De populariteit van de koningsklasse van de autosport is in de afgelopen jaren flink toegenomen. De kijkcijfers in veel landen zijn flink gegroeid, de tribunes zitten steeds voller en ook op sociale media is de aandacht enorm groot. Vooral in de Verenigde Staten neemt de interesse alleen maar toe. Momenteel heersen Max Verstappen en Red Bull Racing in de Formule 1, maar dat lijkt de groei van de sport niet af te remmen.
In de laatste race voor de zomerstop was Verstappen wederom zeer dominant, toch zaten de tribunes in Spa propvol en keken er wereldwijd miljoenen mensen naar de race. Volgens voormalig Renault-teambaas Flavio Briatore is dit een goed teken. Bij Il Riformista spreekt hij zich uit: "Verstappen liet daar zien dat het niet alleen aan de auto ligt, maar dat de coureur ook het verschil maakt. Hij begon verder naar achteren, herstelde zich er reed Sergio Perez op twintig seconden achterstand. Er zaten daar ook nog 380.000 enthousiaste fans in de stromende regen."
Volgens de flamboyante Italiaanse oud-teambaas is dit een goed teken voor de Formule 1. Briatore ziet namelijk een opvallende ontwikkeling en verklaart dit aan de hand van de gebeurtenissen in België: "Dit laat exact zien waarom het zo goed gaat met de Formule 1, ondanks dat er een overduidelijke heerser is. De echte helden zijn de fans, ze genoten zelfs terwijl ze in de regen zaten. Ze waren aan het dansen en feest aan het vieren. Het was een show in een show."
Er is sprake van dat men DRS tijdens de kwalificatie wil gaan verbieden.
Volgens AMuS zou RBR daar de meeste hinder van ondervinden.
Heb dat artikel hier gisteren geplaatst.
Waché heeft eerder meer verteld over hun DRS systeem.
Iemand op het AS forum heeft het hele artikel vertaald.
Frenchman Pierre Waché, creator of the RB19, explains to L'Équipe the strengths of Max Verstappen's car:
FRONT WING
Already last year, when technical director Pierre Waché presented his RB18, he did not dwell on this part of the car, merely pointing out Red Bull's specific design: "The nose is attached to the second flap," he slipped. "We are the only ones to do so." This year, the French engineer is no more talkative. "The front wing is not a place where you gain a lot directly, but above all it allows you to control the flow of air to the floor. In addition, the regulations limit us enormously. There is not much to do. Teams like Aston Martin or Mercedes play on deflection but the gain is marginal: we are talking about a tenth, no more!"
FLOOR
Since 2022, regulations require teams to build a ground effect car with a floor in which a tunnel is dug to create this effect. "It's a philosophy that will condition the design of the car," explains Waché. "Everything that will be done on the single-seater will be for this floor. To help it run smoothly. Unfortunately, yes, everyone saw it [in Monaco], and even if our opponents already had an idea of what we were doing, seeing all the channels that are next to the tunnel allows them to better understand our philosophy now, which is to increase the Venturi effect. The flow that arrives from the front of the car goes into the tunnel but it tends to want to escape, to go up alongside the car. Our desire is to define a concept of flow over the whole car which reduces the losses on the side of the floor. The concept of the sidepods and all these rough edges that you see on the sides of the floor are used for this: to symbolically recreate the skirts."
SUSPENSION
Last year, Red Bull changed its suspension system from push to pull. This year, the RB19 retains this principle for cleaner airflow, although the suspension has evolved. "Our aim this year was to increase the car's braking efficiency. We also reinforced the rigidity of our suspensions. It's a key factor in ground effect. So we worked on the anchoring points of the arms and also on the stiffness of the springs, which must respond when the car brakes. And all this must be done in connection with the aerodynamic concept: this suspension must not disturb the flow, but on the contrary help it to work better. A suspension is only effective because it's part of a concept."
DRS
After experiencing a lot of problems at the start of 2022, Red Bull has found the solution for its DRS, which is said to be much more efficient than the competition. Is it because it is more flexible when opening? "Our DRS is not magic. It doesn't even open any more than the other teams. If it is more efficient, it is because it was worked with the concept of the car. When the flap is closed, we don't have too much drag, and when the driver opens it, he ends up with a big boost of speed. Although our problems last year were mechanical (a problem with the arm that controls opening), our strength is purely aerodynamic. DRS helps make our floor work better. The idea is not to put a big wing to have a greater DRS effect, the optimization is done with the floor operation to generate downforce in corners but very little when the DRS opens to the full scale of the car. In any case, for our car, having a DRS that opens more is useless, as it reduces its effect and increases drag."
SIDEPODS
"For us, this concept allows us to glue the car better to the ground by pressing with the air that passes along the single-seater. We have reduced the air intake in order to reduce drag. The air that now flows under the sidepods will make our floor more efficient."
Translated via Google Translator and DeepL
L'Équipe
Ander positief gevolg is de toenemende frustratie van de Verstappen haters....