Positieve gevolgen zegereeks Verstappen: "Laat zien dat het goed gaat met de sport"

Alhoewel de spanning in de top van de Formule 1 momenteel ontbreekt, is de populariteit van de sport nog steeds zeer groot. De tribunes rondom de circuits zitten propvol en de kijkcijfers zijn zeer hoog. Flavio Briatore is onder de indruk en stelt dat het zeer goed gaat met de Formule 1.

De populariteit van de koningsklasse van de autosport is in de afgelopen jaren flink toegenomen. De kijkcijfers in veel landen zijn flink gegroeid, de tribunes zitten steeds voller en ook op sociale media is de aandacht enorm groot. Vooral in de Verenigde Staten neemt de interesse alleen maar toe. Momenteel heersen Max Verstappen en Red Bull Racing in de Formule 1, maar dat lijkt de groei van de sport niet af te remmen.

Verstappen

In de laatste race voor de zomerstop was Verstappen wederom zeer dominant, toch zaten de tribunes in Spa propvol en keken er wereldwijd miljoenen mensen naar de race. Volgens voormalig Renault-teambaas Flavio Briatore is dit een goed teken. Bij Il Riformista spreekt hij zich uit: "Verstappen liet daar zien dat het niet alleen aan de auto ligt, maar dat de coureur ook het verschil maakt. Hij begon verder naar achteren, herstelde zich er reed Sergio Perez op twintig seconden achterstand. Er zaten daar ook nog 380.000 enthousiaste fans in de stromende regen."

Echte helden

Volgens de flamboyante Italiaanse oud-teambaas is dit een goed teken voor de Formule 1. Briatore ziet namelijk een opvallende ontwikkeling en verklaart dit aan de hand van de gebeurtenissen in België: "Dit laat exact zien waarom het zo goed gaat met de Formule 1, ondanks dat er een overduidelijke heerser is. De echte helden zijn de fans, ze genoten zelfs terwijl ze in de regen zaten. Ze waren aan het dansen en feest aan het vieren. Het was een show in een show."