user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Qualifying: Vips leaves it late to take Feature Race pole

  • Published on 12 Jul 2019 19:04
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Slade

Juri Vips took a dramatic pole for the Formula 3 Feature Race at Silverstone, besting title rivals Marcus Armstrong and Jehan Daruvala.

Vips, along with Armstrong set the sessions opening benchmarks as they moved the required pole time clear of the chasing pack.

However, soon Armstrong was to take over, going almost half a second clear of Vips - leaving the Prema driver comfortably ahead as the session reached its halfway mark. Behind him, Vips led practice pacesetter Fewtrell and Daruvala by 0.003s.

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson then threw a cat amongst the pigeons, going second fastest for MP Motorsport, provisionally completing an all New-Zealander front row as the two Toyota Racing Series rivals shone.

This then resulted in the times tumbling faster than ever, with Vips on provisional pole for a time before Armstrong once again went quicker - becoming the first driver to dip below 104s this weekend.

But on his final run the Estonian finally found the time to reclaim pole position, going faster than the Prema driver and setting a lap time of 1:43.902s

Fellow title rival Jehan Daruvala was third, with Christian Lundgaard leading the ART charge in fourth; less than two tenths away from pole in his own right.

Leo Pulcini led the third row in the second of the Hitech trio, besting championship leader Robert Schwartzman who had a troublesome run for Prema.

Liam Lawson picked up his best qualifying result of the season in seventh, only four tenths away from polesitter Vips, meanwhile, Pedro Piquet was left disappointed with eighth after provisionally finding himself on the front row in the session's latter stages.

Rookie's Fabio Scherer and Ye Yifei both shone for Charouz and Hitech respectively rounding out the top ten. Meanwhile, it was a poor day for the remaining ART's with David Beckman 13th and Fewtrell rounding out the seventh row on home soil.

Debutant Federico Malvestiti was 29th for Jenzer and will line up just ahead of Alessio Deleda on the last row of the grid.


Replies (0)

Login to reply


GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari challenge Mercedes this weekend in Great Britain?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar