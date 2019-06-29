user icon
Feature Race: Vips controls pace to take race win

  • Published on 29 Jun 2019 11:08
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Slade

Juri Vips took his first-win of the season in the Austrian Feature race in Formula 3, besting the ART of Max Fewtrell in a race characterised by the slipstream.

Max Fewtrell initially leapt into the lead at turn one, however, polesitter Armstrong repassed the Brit down on the run to turn three, as Juri Vips waited in the wings.

Vips challenged Fewtrell again on the second lap. The ART driver repelled the Hitech man on the exit of turn three after Vips had got ahead off the line.

At the third time of asking Vips was passed - getting ahead through turn four. The Estonian driver then set after Armstrong's Prema.

Two laps later and Vips was on the attack, passing Armstrong into turn four also allowing Fewtrell to pounce and move ahead of Armstrong and up into second.

Vips struggled to break the DRS, allowing Fewtrell to hold his second position from Armstrong, Daruvala and Hughes.

Armstrong finally got close enough to challenge Fewtrell. However, a half-hearted attempt into turn three left him vulnerable to Daruvala into turn four.  The Kiwi forced his teammate to go the outside and held onto his podium place.

Piquet, who had contained championship leader - Robert Schwartzman to a mere seventh so far, made an error into turn one, allowing Schwartzman to challenge the Trident.

The Brazilian managed to continue to frustrate the Prema driver; as he held on around the outside of turn four.

Piquet managed to turn defence into attack quickly, challenging Hughes. But the HWA driver managed to parry the defences of Piquet of not one- but two occasions. 

However, a three-wide moment allowed Schwartzman passed the duelling pair, promoting himself to fifth, before Piquet surpassed Hughes on the final lap for sixth

Armstrong held off the advances of teammate Daruvala for the final podium place on the final lap

Meanwhile, Lirim Zendeli took reverse grid pole as well as his first points of the season in Austria, besting Leo Pulcini on the final lap.

Richard Verschoor rounded out the points in the lead MP Motorsport car. As debutant Giorgio Carrara was 28th and last of the classified finishers.

Christian Lundgaard's season of disappointment continued as he was forced into an unscheduled pitstop following an early clash with Ye Yifei.


